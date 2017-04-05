Visit NEO Tech at BIOMEDevice Boston to Learn about Its MedTech Expertise

CHATSWORTH, CA – April 5, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that it will showcase its medical device expertise at the BIOMEDevice exhibition. Visit NEO Tech in booth 114 from May 3-4 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in Massachusetts.



NEO Tech’s medical segment is focused on designing and building products that improve the patient experience. The company provides a comprehensive set of medical device commercialization services that span product design and manufacturing to repair and refurbishment. Company experts will be available at the exhibition to discuss NEO Tech’s abilities to enable high-technology medical OEMs to extend their market position with medical devices, including implantable medical devices, miniaturization and RF and microwave solutions. The NEO Tech solution includes:

Focused centers of medical manufacturing that comply with all requirements for complex medical device manufacturing, test and fulfillment.

Product design services including complete electrical system architecture and design, mechanical design, prototyping and test development—enabling device OEMs to get products to market faster.

Tailored supply chain architecture to optimize cost, flexibility and risk to each customer’s individual needs.

We build, test and fulfill finished medical devices for our OEM customers.

Medical device focused depot repair and refurbishment services.

The event brings the medtech community under one roof with top suppliers, new technology, workshops and a two-day conference. Visitors get hands-on with top products and technologies at hundreds of interactive exhibitor booths. Additionally, BIOMEDevice attendees enhance knowledge and understanding of the latest industry innovations and emerging technologies.



For more information about NEO Tech and/or the products and services that will be highlighted during BIOMEDevice 2017, visit the company’s Web site at www.NEOTech.com.



###



About NEO Tech

NEO Tech combines the strengths of three leading contract manufacturers: NATEL, EPIC, and OnCore. With over 40 years of heritage in electronics manufacturing, NEO Tech focuses on low-medium-volume/high-mix, high-complexity products primarily in the medical, defense/aerospace and industrial markets.



NEO Tech offers full product lifecycle engineering services, manufacturing and testing of microelectronics, cable & harness interconnect products, PCBA, full box build services and aftermarket repair and fulfillment services. The companies that form NEO Tech have been known for solving tough engineering problems that result in high-reliability, high-quality electronic solutions for customers.



Headquartered in Chatsworth, CA, NEO Tech has manufacturing and engineering locations in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Nevada, Ohio, Mexico, and China. NEO Tech holds and maintains industry specific certifications that include ISO9001, AS9100, ISO13485, ISO/TS16949, ISO14001 and MIL-PRF-38534. To learn more, visit www.NEOTech.com.

