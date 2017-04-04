Drawbridge’s Interactive Ad Capabilities Get a Boost with Selection of Viewbix as Preferred Interactive Video Partner

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity company, today announced new high-impact creative capabilities available for its cross-device platform clients made possible by an integration with Viewbix, the interactive video platform that empowers brands with impactful creative units to maximize ROI. As a result of this partnership, brands will be able to execute multiple creative options that can align with every vertical and campaign initiative, ranging from standard interactive and video components, to carousel, couponing, and microsite creative executions including store-locator, car-builder, and rewards sign up, as well as social capabilities.

“Adding these interactive capabilities from Viewbix provides our managed and self-service platform customers with access to the tools they need to maximize the impact of their creative assets across all devices,” said Drawbridge VP of Product Management & Partnerships, Rahul Bafna. “Our platform is built to optimize performance for clients, and it’s great to see that Viewbix data can be used to refine campaigns midstream based on actions being taken from within the unit itself. That’s exactly the type of performance, flexibility, and transparency that our customers deserve and expect from us.”

“We built Viewbix on the premise that video on the web should be a completely interactive experience – it’s not about simply transferring the TV experience to the online world,” said Viewbix CEO, Jonathan Stefansky. “Everyone talks about the explosion of digital video, but the single biggest issue across the board is that no one is truly monetizing their video assets. Our partnership with Drawbridge makes this a reality – now brands can deliver impactful, interactive ads across all devices to engage with consumers and drive awareness and conversions. And brands are empowered with the data to make better decisions.”

Viewbix is an interactive video platform that drives meaningful engagements from online video campaigns in paid, owned, or earned media by enabling advertisers to quickly and easily turn standard video assets into interactive experiences that are measured in real-time. The scalable platform creates unique and powerful data sets through the various interactive elements that can be added and dynamically populated and optimized throughout a campaign. With experience measuring and managing millions of consumer interactions, Viewbix has proven that adding interactivity to videos produces significant lift in campaign performance.

The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform is a one-stop destination for marketers to buy media, reach consumers, and measure success across devices, and was recently recognized with a Digiday Signal Award for the “Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform.” Agencies and brands have full access to the platform, enabling teams to set up campaigns, determine targeting criteria, manage creative assets, and understand ROI, including consumer paths to conversion across devices and even offline.

***

Resources

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

Contact

Mike Murphy, Senior Marketing Manager

mike@drawbridge.com