Next-Generation Automotive Door-Zone Controllers from STMicroelectronics Bring Power Management and Failsafe Circuitry On-Chip

Geneva, April 3, 2017 -- STMicroelectronics has advanced the state of the art in automotive door-zone controllers with a new family of monolithic devices that integrate power-management and failsafe circuitry previously implemented using external devices.



The new L99DZ100G/GP for front-door applications and L99DZ120 for rear-door controls enable designers to save space as well as boost reliability and energy efficiency. With the added advantage of software compatibility between the family members, they also help simplify development and accelerate time to market.



ST’s advanced, proprietary BCD8S automotive technology provides the key to achieving this unique single-chip solution that meets power-management and failsafe demands in door-zone applications with features that include embedded Half-bridge and high-side drivers up to current ratings of 7.5A. There are also High-Speed CAN (HS-CAN) and LIN 2.2a (SAE J 2602) interfaces, control blocks, and protection circuitry. The L99DZ100GP adds support for ISO 11898-6 HS-CAN selective wake-up that maximizes energy savings by allowing infrequently-used Electronic Control Units (ECU) to remain powered down while connected to the CAN bus.



Both front-door controller variants integrate MOSFET Half-bridges for driving up to five DC motors and can also drive an external H-bridge. In addition, there are eight LED drivers and a further two drivers for bulbs, a gate driver for a mirror heater, and a control module for electro-chrome glass. Voltage regulators for external circuitry such as a microcontroller and sensors, as well as associated timers, watchdogs, reset generators, and protection are also provided. The L99DZ120 contains similar features, tailored to requirements for rear doors, including motor drivers for electric windows.



Further value-added features include automatic LED duty-cycle compensation to ensure consistent brightness as the vehicle supply-voltage (VS) fluctuates. In addition, innovative thermal clusters allow outputs to be disabled individually if an event such as a short-circuit occurs. This enables unaffected outputs to operate normally, ultimately delivering a superior end-user experience.



The L99DZ100G/GP and L99DZ120 are in production now, packaged as LQFP64 devices. Please contact your local ST sales office for pricing and more information.



For further information please visit www.st.com/l99dz1-ns