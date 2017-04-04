Telehealth and Medicine Today Welcomes Douglas Shinsato as Editor-in-Chief, Innovation and Technology

“I am extremely pleased to join forces with Tory and the team at Telehealth and Medicine Today. We share the same passion to improve healthcare delivery and quality across the world with 21st Century technologies,” stated Mr. Shinsato. “TMT plays a key role to improve healthcare by introducing and explaining the benefits of telehealth and, more important, showing the path forward to transform decades-old "standard" practices that are too costly and now outdated.”

The new, online, open access, CME-accredited journal, Telehealth and Medicine Today, is delighted to welcome Douglas Shinsato, as its 1st Editor-in-Chief, Innovation and Technology. “This role was difficult to fill for many reasons,” stated Tory Cenaj, Publisher. “TMT is a startup with a unique intention for the market. We recognized the sector’s impact for the U.S. market, but the global market is what galvanized its inception. Mr. Shinsato’s distinguished background offers the perfect confluence of local and global experience to assist the journal’s next phase of growth.”

As consultant and corporate executive, Doug Shinsato is respected for his leadership, consensus building, and inclination for change. “TMT welcomes these qualities as they affirm our strategy, to challenge and redefine the journal marketplace in the telehealth and medicine sector in the U.S.,” stated Ms. Cenaj. “Mr. Shinsato appreciates TMT’s startup status.” Currently, he is busy at Anthill Ventures, which he co-founded with partners in Singapore, Japan, and India. Anthill is a cross-border incubator and advisor to technology start-ups located in India, Southeast Asia, Europe, and the U.S. The company focuses on tele-education, telehealth, sustainable food production, and cyber-security. Mr. Shinsato and his global partners concentrate on innovative digital technologies that will “improve and change people’s lives.”



“I am extremely pleased to join forces with Tory and the team at TMT. We share the same passion to improve healthcare delivery and quality across the world with 21st Century technologies,” stated Mr. Shinsato. “TMT plays a key role to improve healthcare by introducing and explaining the benefits of telehealth and, more important, showing the path forward to transform decades-old “standard” practices that are too costly and now outdated.”



Mr. Shinsato is also a member of the Board of Directors of Creative Intelligence Associates, one of Japan’s top branding strategy firms. CIA is a consulting firm that advises its clients on how to transform their branding and messaging strategies to simultaneously increase customer satisfaction and fiscal health.



Previously, Mr. Shinsato served as President for leading technology companies such as PTC Japan and as the Vice President-Asia Pacific for Autodesk. While he was a Senior Partner with Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu, Doug served as the only non-Japanese member of the board of directors of Deloitte Tohmatsu Japan, where he led the firm’s 500+ person consulting group. Doug later served as the Regional Vice President in charge of the management services and IT consulting practices at EDS/A.T. Kearney in Japan, where he also served as a Board Member for EDS’ Japan operations.



Doug Shinsato is no stranger to publishing. As a hobbyist historian, he translated into English the autobiography of Mitsuo Fuchida, leader of the attack on Pearl Harbor. And based on his research, he recently wrote 101 Lesser Known Facts About the Attack on Pearl Harbor.



Douglas Shinsato has a BA and MBA from the University of Southern California and a JD from the Stanford Law School.



# # #

Telehealth and Medicine Today is an open access digital journal. Our goal is to assist healthcare decision makers in launching sustainable telehealth services within clinically integrated healthcare systems. We offer rapid, peer-reviewed publication of research and commentaries related to innovations in digital and telecommunications technologies in patient-centered care. Emphasis focuses on, advances in program implementation, outcomes, process improvement, advanced econometrics, and innovations that foster earlier interventions to advance value-based healthcare for the 21st Century and future healthcare challenges.



The audience for Telehealth and Medicine Today includes over 24,000 individuals at hospitals and medical research centers, payers, health economists, healthcare providers, researchers, innovators, medical directors, IT/IS, and academicians. In addition, biopharm and device companies are represented. Anyone with an interest in digital health and telemedicine relies on Telehealth and Medicine Today for the latest knowledge in implementation and advances on the horizon in the specialty.



www.telhealthandmedtoday.com

Subscribe here

Twitter: @THMToday

