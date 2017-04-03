Dexcom Names NEO Tech as a Top Electronic Supplier for 2016

CHATSWORTH, CA – April 3, 2017 – NEO Tech, a leading provider of manufacturing technology and supply chain solutions for brand name OEMs in the industrial, medical and mil/aero markets, announces that its San Marcos, CA site has received a Top Electronic Supplier Award by Dexcom for the second consecutive year.



NEO Tech has been a partner of Dexcom for numerous years, and has always strived to deliver an engineering and manufacturing solution tailored to the needs of Dexcom and the expanding continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) market. Over the past year, NEO Tech supported the rapid expansion in Dexcom business and deployed a customized supply chain solution that enabled flexibility. The joint team successfully launched major product updates on all receiver products including the Gen 4, and Gen 5 into volume production.



“NEO Tech has delivered outstanding manufacturing support and responsiveness needed to assure our timely new product introductions this year,” said Scott Williams, Dexcom Senior Director Global Supply Chain. “The NEO Tech team in San Marcos, CA successfully scaled in all areas required to meet end-market demand for our continuous glucose monitoring product lines.”



“We are honored by this award from Dexcom,” stated Sudesh Arora, NEO Tech Chief Executive Officer. “We are proud to be chosen by Dexcom to be part of their extended supply chain team that is transforming the diabetes care industry and has such favorable impact on people’s lives.”



Founded in 1999, Dexcom, Inc. is transforming diabetes care and management by providing superior continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) technology to help patients and healthcare professionals better manage diabetes. Since our inception, we have focused on better outcomes for patients, caregivers, and clinicians by delivering solutions that are best in class — while empowering our community to take control of diabetes.



