Fujifilm’s Energy Magazine Awarded ‘Best of Category’ in Graphic Excellence Awards

Energy magazine, an in-house produced and well-known and highly respected industry publication from FUJIFILM North America Corporation, Graphic Systems Division has recently been recognized by The Great Lakes Graphics Association’s Graphics Excellence Awards as the ‘Best in Category’ in a magazine series.

“It’s thrilling for Energy to be awarded ‘Best of Category’ by the GLGA,” said William Rongey, manager, corporate communications, Fujifilm, and editor-in-chief, Energy magazine. “A tremendous amount of effort goes into every issue. This publication is well received by our customer base, and an excellent resource for our sales force as they engage customer’s and discuss Fujifilm’s wide range of innovative solutions.”

The Great Lakes Graphics Association’s (GLGA) Graphics Excellence Awards are the largest regional affiliate print competition in the United States, recognizing superb craftsmanship in design, creation and production of top-quality printed materials. The judging criteria includes clarity and neatness, registration, crossovers, clarity and neatness, sharpness of halftones and line drawings, richness and tonal qualities of color, paper and ink selection, ink coverage, difficulty of printing, effective contrast and softness, finishing, bindery and overall visual impact.



Energy, a quarterly publication, showcases customer success stories, and innovation spotlights highlighting new and trending technology, along with articles that cover timely and relatable industry topics, all within its 24 pages.



“To be recognized by the GLGA, a highly respected industry organization, is truly an honor,” concludes Rongey.

