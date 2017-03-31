Barbara Rozgonyi to Emcee Next Level Social Media Influencer Marketing Event

There’s nothing hotter in marketing than this: influencers. But, how do you find them? What can they do for you? How do you tell if YOU are influential?



Get answers from the experts on April 11 as they share tips and tricks on what’s working and what’s not. Hosted by General Assembly, Next Level Social Media Influencers runs from 6:00-8:00pm and takes place at 444 N. Wabash Avenue, Level B in Chicago.



Presented by Social Media Club Chicago and the Windy City Blogger Collective, the event is free and open to the public. Advance registration is requested. Tickets may be reserved at http://budurl.com/smcchicagoinfluencer.

Next Level Social Media Influencer Panel



Barbara Rozgonyi will emcee the event and moderate a panel discussion with Tabitha Green, Director of Integrated Marketing, Kin Community; Billy Parisi, Food & Content Creator at Billy Parisi Media and Visual Culture, 5 Loaves 2 Fish; and Jenny Heinrich, senior vice president, director, influencer marketing, Edelman.



At the event, attendees will get a glimpse into the ever-changing blogger / influencer industry, and learn the inside scoop on how to adapt to the changes in today’s dynamic social influencer marketing landscape.



About Barbara Rozgonyi



Called a “Powerhouse Marketer,” Barbara Rozgonyi leads CoryWest Media. A Midwest-based WIRED branding and social selling consultancy, CoryWest Media positions its clients as highly visible, attractive, and influential leaders online. The company’s client list covers a wide range of industries from Fortune 100 to startups.



A digital marketing pioneer, Barbara launched her first site in 1996, produced Chicago’s first sold out writing for the web conference in 2002, began blogging in 2006 at http://wiredPRworks.com, and founded Social Media Club’s Chicago chapter in 2008. She was selected by Nokia as one of two social media experts to represent the U.S. at Social Media Week Berlin, named a 50 content marketing influencer to follow on twitter and was honored as a tomorrow’s leader nominee by Meeting Professionals International Chicago Area Chapter.



An author, Barbara contributed the LinkedIn chapter to “Success Secrets of the Social Media Marketing Superstars,” and the PR chapter to “Success Secrets of the Online Marketing Superstars.” An international speaker and member of the prestigious National Speakers Association, Barbara’s presented programs in Europe, Canada and throughout the USA. She invites you to join the Marketing Transformations Network at http://barbararozgonyi.com.

