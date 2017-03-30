Adform Leverages Drawbridge Identity to Help Brands Reach Consumers Across Devices

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity company, today announced that Adform, the independent and open full-stack ad-tech platform, has selected the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® to help its agency and brand clients better reach audiences across devices through the Adform Demand Side Platform (DSP). The partnership represents the continued adoption of Drawbridge’s identity solution as the industry’s de facto standard for cross-device identity.

“Adform has a very strong international footprint, and it’s exciting to see our Connected Consumer Graph gaining further penetration across the global adtech space,” said Drawbridge COO Winston Crawford. “This partnership will help brands and agencies drive higher ROI from their digital campaigns by leveraging precise, scaled cross-device identity.”

“Drawbridge’s solution provides a powerful extension of the cross-device options available to our clients and we know they are going to enjoy the extensive identity data that Drawbridge provides,” said Adform’s CRO, Jay Stevens. “A central focus for Adform is delivering the world’s leading open and independent full-stack platform, and Drawbridge embodies how this opens up the opportunity to team up with leading data providers. We look forward to a successful partnership that delivers value to advertisers worldwide.”

Adform is one of the world’s largest private and independent advertising technology companies, offering modular, intuitive products that are easily interoperable throughout the digital advertising ecosystem. The company’s platform encompasses data, creativity, and trading into one seamless enterprise product suite servicing media agencies, trading desks and advertisers.

The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph includes more than 1.3 billion consumers across more than 3.3 billion devices – representing 75% of the global active devices used by consumers to access the internet. In addition to its scale, the Connected Consumer Graph is also extremely precise, having been found by Nielsen to be up to 97.3% precise in connecting consumers across devices. Drawbridge works with a breadth of agencies, enterprises, and brands – as evidenced by recent partnerships with Foursquare, Oracle, LiveRamp, TapFwd, Throtle, and M&C Saatchi Mobile – in addition to its portfolio of advertising customers.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

