Multiple Bay Area Construction Firms Fined for Lead Paint Violations

Recently, the San Francisco Examiner published a story about 11 constructions firms in the Bay Area that were cited by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the previous year for lead paint violations. These firms were penalized $80,000 for violations that could have exposed workers or the public to lead-based paint hazards.

In 1978, the federal government banned consumer uses of lead-containing paint, but the EPA states that if a home was built before that time, there is a good chance it still has lead-based paint. Lead from paint, including lead-contaminated dust, is one of the most common causes of lead poisoning. Any construction, renovation and demolition activities in these homes or buildings could expose workers and the public to lead hazards if the proper safety precautions have not been put into place.

“Lead paint is still present in countless homes, apartments and buildings across California, sometimes even under layers of newer paint,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “When these are disturbed or degrade over time, they can become a health concern. This is why there are regulations in place to mitigate these exposure risks during construction projects.”

To prevent lead poisoning exposure risks and to help keep companies across California in compliance with lead-based paint regulations, EMSL offers analytical services, sampling supplies and easy-to-use test kits. Because children are often the most vulnerable to lead poisoning hazards, EMSL has also sponsored an educational video about protecting children from lead poisoning that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bsv3G6LSQ1E.

To learn more about lead or other indoor air quality, occupational and environmental testing services

