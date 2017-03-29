Emmis Communications Chooses Omny Studio And Triton Digital To Power On-Demand Audio Strategy

One of the nation’s most respected media companies, Emmis Communications, today announced that it will address the growing appetite for on-demand audio by leveraging the integrated services of Omny Studio, a cloud-based audio management platform, and Triton Digital, a leading technology provider for the audio industry.

Through this relationship, Emmis will utilize a first of its kind, end-to-end solution for on-demand audio content comprised of market-leading technologies from both Omny Studios and Triton Digital. The robust solution enables audio publishers to capture, edit, distribute, analyze and monetize on-demand content in an easy and streamlined manner. Emmis has already begun using this integrated technology to automatically create meta-data rich digital audio archives for each of its shows, dramatically reducing the effort required to publish on-demand content.

Emmis will also use Omny Studio’s integration with Triton’s Advertising Platform, Tap Podcast, to monetize its podcasts using dynamically inserted ads. In addition to dynamically inserting ads into both current and library content in real time, Tap Podcast has the ability to deliver highly targeted, contextually relevant ads to audiences, benefiting listeners and increasing value for advertisers.

“We are impressed with how quick and easy this solution makes both creating and monetizing high-quality content for our engaged listeners,” said Chase Rupe, VP of Programming and Operations, and Director of Streaming at Emmis Communications. “The solution from Omny and Triton is the complete audio management tool that we’ve been waiting to find for quite some time, enabling us to be more efficient, offer more engaging content and reduce production costs.”

“We remain dedicated to providing intuitive and reliable technology that enables publishers of all audio formats to manage, measure and monetize their digital audio offerings,” said John Rosso, President of Market Development at Triton Digital. “We are pleased to integrate our technology with Omny Studio to provide Emmis with an end-to-end solution that enables them to easily and efficiently manage and monetize their on-demand content.”

About Emmis Communications Corporation

Emmis Communications Corporation is a diversified media company, principally focused on radio broadcasting. Emmis operates the 9th largest radio portfolio in the United States based on total listeners. Emmis Communications owns 16 FM and 3 AM radio stations in New York, Los Angeles, St. Louis, Austin (Emmis Communications has a 50.1% controlling interest in its radio stations located there), and Indianapolis. Emmis also developed and licenses TagStation®, a cloud-based software platform that allows a broadcaster to manage album art, metadata and enhanced advertising on its various broadcasts, and developed NextRadio®, a smartphone application that marries over-the-air FM radio broadcasts with visual and interactive features on smartphones.

About Omny Studio

Omny Studio is the most advanced audio-on-demand platform built specifically for radio. Omny Studio’s tool-suite allows radio stations to capture recordings, build an annotated archive of everything that went to air, publish to every consumer platform, connect Podcasts and other clips to your mobile apps and websites as well as monetize your digital content.

About Triton Digital

Triton Digital’s® (http://tritondigital.com) technology has connected audio supply to advertising demand since 2006, providing the technical backbone for the digital audio marketplace. The company’s innovative technology enables both live and on-demand publishers to build audience and revenue globally. As a pioneer in the space, Triton Digital has made that audience available programmatically for the first time, maximizing audience buying efficiency for advertisers across the world.