Modern Children’s Story Celebrates the Joys of Childhood

Mississippi author Floyd J. Hall brings his talent to the world of children’s literature with the publication of his third book “Les Copains S’amusent” (Xlibris, 2010). The title of the book is in French and it means ‘my friends and I are having fun’ in English.



The author employs a familiar practice of many children’s writers and fabulists: casting the characters as anthropomorphic animals. If children love Disney, Looney Tunes, and most DreamWorks films, they will also appreciate “Les Copains S’amusent,” which elements will resonate well with them. The characters embody the joys of childhood, and their antics exude a sense of playfulness and depict carefree children’s urge for excitement and adventure. And most importantly, the book applauds the ingenuity and resilience of children.



While its focus is on the children, “Les Copains S’amusent” will move adults to reminisce their own childhood and drive them to appreciate the bundles of joy they raise today.



Don’t forget to check out Hall’s “Les Copains S’amusent” at the upcoming 2017 Bologna Children’s Book Fair on April 3-6, 2017. Should you be dropping by, make sure you get your copy of the book.



“Les Copains S’amusent”

Written by Floyd J. Hall

Published by Xlibris

Published date: December 20, 2010)

Paperback price: $15.99



About the Author



Floyd Julius Hall was born in Mound Bayou, Mississippi and grew up in Clarksdale, Mississippi. Floyd attended Macalester College and completed his undergraduate education in December 1973. Hall later joined the U.S. Air Force. After serving in the U. S. Air Force, Hall returned to civilian life, later moving to Cordova Tennessee where he currently resides. His best early work appeared in “The Lincolnian newspaper,” “The Sounds of Blackness” magazine and the “Crevice of Illusion” (volume 2). In addition to the already named, Hall published the following: “The Autobiography of Rudolphia Rodgers Hall” (2008), “So You Want To Be A Gourmet” (2009), “Les Copains S’amusent” (2010), and “The Incredible Adventures of Willie B” (2013).