Farsight Security CEO Dr. Paul Vixie To Explore New Approach To Combatting Data Leaks During Insider Threat Summit Keynote

Today Farsight Security, Inc., provider of the world’s largest real-time DNS threat intelligence, announced that Internet Pioneer and Farsight Security Chairman, CEO, and Co-founder, Dr. Paul Vixie, will deliver the keynote at the 3rd Annual Insider Threat Summit in Monterey, California.

The event will take place March 29 and March 30th, 2017 at the Hyatt Regency Monterey Conference Center located at 1 Old Golf Course Road in Monterey, California. Limited seats are available. Interested attendees can register here.

“The rise of insider threats and targeted cyberattacks present a significant danger to our businesses, government and our national security. To combat these threats, we must remain agile and adapt our defense to our evolving adversaries. I look forward to exploring a new approach to combatting insider threats at the Insider Threat Summit in Monterey,” said Dr. Paul Vixie, CEO and Cofounder of Farsight Security, Inc.

The Insider Threat Summit brings Government and Industry organizations, and their cybersecurity leaders, together in order to better understand the type of threats that may impact their infrastructure and overall operations. The two-day summit will provide insights on the most unique and thought provoking active defenses currently available for physical and personnel security, as well as cyberthreats. By supplying intelligent focus through tailored solutions, presenters and sponsors will be contributing to a forum to discuss ways to mitigate the risk of insider threats.

Farsight Security is a Gold Sponsor for the event. Farsight Security delivers the world’s largest real-time actionable DNS threat intelligence information on how the Internet is changing and how it’s being used, seeing more than 200,000 DNS-related observations per second. Government agencies, healthcare, retail, ecommerce, and financial organizations consume Farsight data to provide global DNS visibility for their cybersecurity teams.

Dr. Paul Vixie, Internet Hall of Fame Inductee

Dr. Paul Vixie is the Co-founder and CEO of Farsight Security, a cybersecurity company headquartered in San Mateo, California. In 2014, he was inducted into the Internet Hall of Fame for work related to DNS. During the same year, Dr. Vixie testified before the United States Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Terrorism for a hearing on “Taking Down Botnets.”

Dr. Vixie is a prolific author of open source Internet software including BIND, and of many Internet standards documents concerning DNS and DNSSEC. In addition, he founded the first anti-spam company (MAPS, 1996), the first non-profit Internet infrastructure software company (ISC, 1994), and the first neutral and commercial Internet exchange (PAIX, 1991). Dr. Vixie earned his Ph.D. from Keio University for work related to DNS and DNSSEC in 2010.

In August 2016, Dr. Vixie won Dark Reading’s Best of Black Hat Most Innovative Thought Leader Award, an award given to “an individual whose ideas have led to cutting-edge security technology and/or research, and can demonstrate new ways of thinking that have had impact on other organizations and professionals within the security industry.”

About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. provides the world’s largest real-time threat intelligence on changes to the Internet. Leveraging proprietary technology with over 200,000 observations/second, Farsight provides the Internet’s view of an organization and how it is changing purposely, inadvertently or maliciously. For more information on Farsight Security, Inc., please visit https://farsightsecurity.com.



