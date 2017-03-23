Drawbridge and Teads Activate Premium Outstream Video Inventory Across Devices

Drawbridge, the leading anonymized digital identity company, and Teads, the inventor of outstream video and the No. 1 video advertising marketplace in the world, today announced an integration that allows brands and agencies to take advantage of premium programmatic video inventory on both desktop and mobile devices.

Drawbridge’s Cross-Device Platform leverages Teads’ inRead, an outstream video advertising format developed for desktop and mobile devices. Teads’ inRead format places video ads within editorial content and plays only when viewable, allowing users to skip the video if they do not want to watch it. By sitting outside of the traditional video player, inRead dramatically increases the amount of premium video advertising inventory available.

“Video is among the fastest growing digital ad formats, and since it has such incredible potential for driving awareness and engagement on both mobile and desktop, it is a major area of interest for us to invest in for our clients,” said Drawbridge Head of Supply Acquisition, Mark Granger. “Teads is a clear innovator in the space, and we know our advertiser clients will enjoy having access to this outstream format for their cross-device campaigns, not just on desktop and mobile web, but in-app as well.”

“Our goal is to enable brands and agencies to leverage premium video inventory at scale for their digital campaigns, and this mission fits nicely with Drawbridge’s objectives to enhance performance at scale for their platform customers,” said Todd Tran, Global SVP Mobile and Programmatic, Teads. “Our unique outstream video formats instantly transform any editorial page on any device into premium video inventory, and we’re excited to give Drawbridge clients this tool to drive consumer awareness and engagement.”

With the ability to seamlessly reach consumers across devices, Drawbridge offers advertisers the ideal campaign management platform to set up, launch, and measure cross-device marketing initiatives. This self-service product suite provides an accurate and transparent means of connecting with consumers and measuring results across all of the devices they love, including computers, smartphones, tablets, and connected TVs.

About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

About Teads

Teads, founded in 2011, is the inventor of outstream video advertising and No. 1 video advertising marketplace in the world. Publishers work with Teads to create brand new video inventory and manage their existing inventory, monetizing it through programmatic buying, their own sales forces, or third parties.

Teads’ native video advertising solutions encompass a series of formats inserted deep into media content, like the inRead playing inside articles. It is changing the game within the video advertising market by creating unprecedented levels of premium inventory, which did not exist before.

Brands and agencies can access this top-tier, premium inventory, available on the web and on mobile, through programmatic or managed services. Through its managed services capabilities, the Teads team execute on its clients behalf using its platform.

Teads has a team of over 500 employees, 100 of whom are on the innovation team, across 27 offices in 21 countries. For more information visit: teads.tv.

