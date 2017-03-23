Drawbridge and Ibotta Offer Industry’s First Product-Level Near-Real-Time Purchase Attribution

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity company, and Ibotta, the leading mobile shopping app that pays consumers cash back on their everyday purchases, today announced an industry-first partnership that leverages Ibotta’s SKU-level transaction data for purchase-based attribution in near-real-time. This partnership enables Drawbridge to provide item-level attribution across various physical retail, QSR, and grocery locations in near-real-time.



“In terms of attribution, we’re no longer talking about proxies – this is product-purchase data at the SKU-level,” said Drawbridge Vice President of Product Management and Partnerships, Rahul Bafna. “This is about taking attribution one step further than today’s standard attribution methods for CPG brands and retailers, and providing brands the ability to optimize their campaigns towards the one metric they are constantly held to – product-level ROI.”



“Our mission is to help marketers drive incremental sales and acquire new customers, and a critical part of that is being able to measure and quantify success,” said Bijal Shah, Vice President of Analytics & Data Products for Ibotta. “This partnership enables brands to leverage custom-built audience segments, as well as explicitly attribute purchases to those targeting tactics. It’s a game changer for CPG brands and retailers, and we’re excited to work with Drawbridge to offer this capability.”



Del Monte Foods, one of the nation’s largest producers, distributors, and marketers of premium quality, branded food products, will be among the first brands to leverage this partnership to measure purchases as a result of digital reach.



“This solution delivers against a gap we’ve seen in the industry where there have been limited options for measuring sales conversion from digital marketing. With this technology, we can now quantify the physical in-store sales impact from our digital campaigns and do so on a nearly real-time basis,” said Jennifer Reiner, Sr. Director of Marketing Activation & Shopper Marketing at Del Monte Foods. “It’s great to see the industry moving forward under the leadership of these two tech providers, and we’re excited to be at the forefront alongside them.”



How It Works

Leading agencies and brands work with Drawbridge on a self-service or managed-service basis to reach consumers across smartphones, tablets, personal computers, and connected TVs. Consumers view and engage with ads across their digital devices, though many will eventually make purchases in physical stores. Ibotta collects millions of itemized receipts across several hundred thousand retail locations, and provides attribution that enables brands to measure product-level ROI.

Drawbridge is also the first Demand-Side Platform (DSP) to offer purchase-based targeting segments from Ibotta, and is thus able to provide its self-service or managed-service customers with access to this rich data set for advertising, including the ability to develop unique custom segments. Drawbridge offers marketers the ability to seamlessly reach consumers across devices, and is ideal for setting up, launching, and measuring marketing initiatives in a precise and transparent manner.





About Drawbridge

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.



About Ibotta

Ibotta is the leader in offline performance-based mobile marketing, delivering interactive media content to millions of users before they go shopping. With Ibotta, users are able to engage with the brand, unlock rebates at their favorite stores, and earn cash back for making qualifying in-store purchases. Headquartered in Denver, CO, Ibotta is transforming the consumer shopping experience by making it easy for shoppers to earn cash back on their mobile phones. The company partners with leading brands and retailers to offer cash back on groceries, electronics, clothing, gifts, home and office supplies, and to date has paid out more than $180 million in earnings to shoppers. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 21 million downloads and is one of the most frequently used apps in the U.S. For more information, please visit www.ibotta.com.



