GoGo™ Gift Bag Inventor, Erin Borges Announced as This Year’s Winner of HSN Consumer Choice Award for American Dreams Contest

GoGo Gift Bag inventor, Erin Borges set out to revolutionize the gift wrap industry for every busy mom on the go and created a product that is not only fast, reliable, affordable but also beautifully designed. The GoGo Gift Bag is a patented all-in-one gift bag with color-coordinating, built-in tissue paper designed to fully conceal its contents effortlessly.

When HSN and Good Housekeeping teamed up on a nationwide search to find their next American Dreams entrepreneur, Borges was selected from hundreds of applicants to introduce her GoGo Gift Bag invention to HSN’s 96 million viewers and 25+ million magazine subscribers. As a finalist, her GoGo Gift Bag was tested by the Good Housekeeping Institute and passed their quality standards. The public was asked to help by voting and reviewing their favorite new invention.

Borges will be announced as the winner of the American Dreams contest in the 2017 April edition of Good Housekeeping magazine and she will be invited back to HSN on Monday, April 3, 2017 when they announce the results live to their viewers.

“I dreamt about sharing my invention, the GoGo Gift Bag on HSN but it felt so far-fetched until things just started to fall in place,” shared Borges. “I’ve always believed that if you can dream it, you can achieve it. With the help of HSN and Good Housekeeping, I’m now partnering with IG Design group to obtain global distribution to make these beautiful bags accessible to consumers around the world, and I’m thrilled to see my dreams fast becoming a reality.”

Borges is now working with IG Design Group who has exclusive distribution rights to sell globally across their numerous divisions and brands including The Gift Wrap Company® and LANG® - leaders in the gift wrap and specialty gift industries. It is the first business in her portfolio with a large scale direct to consumer capability.

“We are delighted to be working with Erin on distributing her innovative GoGo Gift Bags,” stated Gideon Schlessinger, CEO, IG Design Group. “She has been a great partner and exudes such an entrepreneurial spirit. We believe our consumers will be really happy with this product and the story behind it.”

GoGo Gift Bags are now available online at www.GoGoGiftBag.com.

About IG Design Group

IG Design Group is engaged in the design, manufacture and distribution of gift packaging and greetings, stationery and creative play products. The Company’s geographic segments include UK and Asia, Europe, Americas and Australia. Its gift wrap products can be supplied with accompanying coordinated accessories, which include bags, tags, ribbons and bows, and crackers. IG Design Group is also involved in branded, licensed, bespoke and Christmas crackers. The Company works closely with blue-chip customers to develop ranges of gifts for Christmas and other special occasions. Within their diversified portfolio, the LANG Companies, Inc. and The Gift Wrap Company are divisions of IG Design Group Americas, Inc.

