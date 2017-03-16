Oregon Military Department Seeks Millions to Remediate Lead from Indoor Shooting Ranges

In February, The Oregonian published an article that discussed the Oregon Military Department’s request for over $21 million from the federal government. According to the report, if the National Guard Bureau approves the funds, they would be used to remove lead contamination from multiple armories with indoor firing ranges located across the state.

Bullets made from lead that are used at indoor firing ranges can cause lead dust contamination. Cleaning and maintenance work should be performed regularly by employees who are trained in the proper techniques of exposure control and personal protective equipment (PPE) to mitigate these exposure risks, but unfortunately this does not always occur.

Lead dust hazards at indoor firing ranges are not confined to the National Guard and other military branches. Law enforcement agencies utilize indoor ranges and countless facilities are open to the public in every state. In fact, the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health (NIOSH) reports that there are approximately 16,000 to 18,000 indoor ranges operating in the United States. NIOSH states that ventilation is the most important engineering control for protection against primary lead exposure in indoor firing ranges.

“Indoor firing range owners and operators need to take lead exposure risks seriously to protect their workers and those that use these facilities,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Lead is a toxic heavy metal that can cause a wide range of significant health concerns. At EMSL, we offer quick and affordable lead testing from air, dust and other matrices. These services can identify exposure hazards and help to determine if engineering controls and cleaning activities are effective.”

