New GAINSWave™ Therapy for Treating Erectile Dysfunction and Peyronie’s Disease comes to Redlands, CA

Rejuvenate Image Restoration announces it is offering the new GAINSWave™ Therapy (also known as Shockwave Therapy) at its Redlands Clinic for the treatment of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and Peyronie’s Disease. Marketed as Shockwave Therapy in Europe and GAINSWave™ in the US, it has had good success treating both disorders.

Shockwave therapy is a surgery-free and drug-free treatment that uses high frequency sound waves (shockwaves) to stimulate blood vessel growth and support blood flow to the male anatomy. Rejuvenate Image Restoration is one of a select few certified clinics treating with GAINSWave™.

Erectile Dysfunction

Nearly 50% of men over the age of 40 have some degree of erectile dysfunction. 80% of these cases go unreported. The treatment protocol can also be customized with the addition of the Priapus Shot ®

“This is truly a regenerative medicine treatment and not a temporary solution as in the case of oral medications, prosthetic rings, and injections. It treats the underlying cause of ED which is compromised blood flow to the penis and can improve sexual performance in men of all ages, ” said Bertica M. Rubio, MD - staff physician, Rejuvenate Image Restoration.

Peyronie’s Disease Application

Peyronie’s Disease - also referred to as penile fibrosis—is a medical condition in which scar tissue (plaque) forms in the penis, causing it to bend or curve. The plaque buildup can cause significant pain and sexual dysfunction in men, thus interfering with their daily lives and causing unwarranted embarrassment. The principles of Shockwave Therapy can help break up the plaque and restore normal function to the penis.

About Rejuvenate Image Restoration

Rejuvenate Image Restoration is a pioneer in Regenerative Medicine. It offers solutions for anti-aging, skin rejuvenation, hair restoration, non-surgical hair transplant, Vampire ® PRP procedures, and sexual health treatments for men and women.

