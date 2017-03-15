Lead Tests at a University in California Have Students and Faculty Concerned

Recently, students and faculty at a university in the state of California discovered that a large number of drinking water sources on campus had been shut off and that bottled water was being provided at multiple campus locations. This was the result of water tests that took place in early January.

At that time, hundreds of sinks, drinking fountains and water bottle filling stations on campus were tested for the presence of lead. According to the campus update, the testing revealed that 27 samples of the 449 stations, or 6%, had lead concentrations at or above the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) action level for lead in water (15 parts per billion). Those 27 samples, plus an additional 58, for a total of 19%, had lead levels in excess of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tolerance level for lead in bottled water (5 ppb).

Lead in drinking water can be a health threat to anyone that consumes it, but this is especially true for children. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), “No safe blood lead level in children has been identified. Even low levels of lead in blood have been shown to affect IQ, ability to pay attention, and academic achievement. And effects of lead exposure cannot be corrected.”

While lead is rarely found in source water, it can enter tap water through the corrosion of plumbing materials, including brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and fixtures. These can leach significant amounts of lead into the water, especially with hot water. The public should also recognize that buildings and homes constructed before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder.

“School and university administrators, businesses owners and residents throughout California that are concerned about the potential presence of lead in their drinking water can easily have it tested,” said Joseph Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “EMSL offers comprehensive lead testing services, all of the sampling supplies necessary, and even an easy-to-use Drinking Water Test Kit. This affordable test can provide peace of mind or let people know that corrective actions need to be taken to ensure their water is not contaminated with elevated levels of lead.”

To learn more about lead or other environmental testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, email info@EMSL.com or call (800) 220-3675. For access to the Drinking Water Test Kit, visit www.WaterTestKitEMSL.com.

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

