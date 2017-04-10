Latino Children’s Book Teaches Love Amidst Cancer

“My Abuela is Sick” by rising author Jennifer Bisignano deals with the difficult subject of cancer and the difficult theme of death. Most people think these two topics should never appear in children’s literature, but Bisignano took liberty of addressing them in her ground-breaking book. While it is a story of an eight-year old girl whose grandmother is cancer-stricken, it is also a moving tale of love.



The main character struggles to come into terms with her grandmother’s sickness. Her grandmother refused to talk about her pain, which she bore with love for her doting grand-daughter. By doing so, she bravely demonstrated that cancer – or impending death – cannot diminish her love.



One cannot help but feel pity towards the young girl, especially when she opened up about her ordeal during an afterschool session. But let our pity give way to admiration for her, who confronted the painful reality of losing someone she dearly loved.



The topics of cancer and death in “My Abuela is Sick” is sure to scandalize young readers at first. Later, they will learn to emotionally and emphatically connect with the brave young girl – and all other children their age who has already suffered the loss of loved ones.





“My Abuela is Sick” (English and Spanish Edition)

Written by Jennifer Bisignano

Published by Laredo Publishing Co (1793)

Published date: April 16, 2016

Paperback price: $16.95



About the Author



Jennifer Bisignano was born in Trenton, New Jersey and grew up running through fire hydrants, climbing trees and chasing ice cream trucks. When most children were playing house, Jennifer was playing school. She would have her bears lined up and serve them milk and cookies. Jennifer Bisignano earned an Associate Degree in Child Development, a Bachelor’s Degree in Child Studies and a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood. She lives in Maryland with her husband who builds simulators, two dogs, and a guinea pig named Kenny. Jennifer likes children and encourages them to follow their dreams. She dreams to open a small school one day and let every child experience a great childhood.