Sharegate Now Offers Real-Time Alerts for Improved Office 365 Monitoring

Sharegate, the Office 365 & SharePoint management tool, known in information technology circles for its simplicity and user-friendliness, has just launched a cloud extension for Office 365 that provides instant alerts for actions carried out within a tenant.

With Office 365 gaining momentum in the last few years, one thing has always been on everyone’s mind: security. Nonetheless, despite the potential risks of a poorly managed cloud environment, an organization migrating to Office 365 is increasingly becoming the norm.

In response to the rise of Microsoft’s cloud platform, and the industry’s concerns with cloud security, the company has released Sharegate Online, a cloud extension enabling organizations to gain visibility, to control and to protect their Office 365 environment.

This new cloud extension alerts administrators when critical operations are triggered within an environment, like when Site Collections or Groups are created, or when something is shared outside the organization. Administrators will know right away when something important happens and can quickly deal with the potential risk, to ensure a bulletproof Office 365 at all times.

The Sharegate Online Activity Feed aggregates every action performed in a given environment, from creating a Site to simply opening a document. It acts as an archive of user and administrator activities. Administrators will always be able to access this audit log, so they can rest easy knowing that they’re in control of their Office 365.

“When we first migrated to the cloud, we really saw a peak in productivity within the organization” says Sebastien Leduc, Chief Product Officer at Sharegate. “But as usage increased, we found it difficult to manage and administrate such a huge environment. We wanted to be able to efficiently limit data breaches, enforce governance plans, reduce human error and ensure our users were getting the most out of Office 365. That’s where the idea for Sharegate Online was born.”

Leduc adds: “Office 365 is empowering its users more and more everyday. With Sharegate Online, we wanted to create an “always on” web-based extension to help others like us manage their growing cloud environments. What we’re releasing today is just the beginning-there’s much more to come!”

At it’s core, Sharegate Online helps IT administrators gain visibility and control over daily usage, capture the audit trail of user and administrator activities, and control what is shared outside the organization.

For more information on Sharegate Online, visit: https://en.share-gate.com/monitoring

