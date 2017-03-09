TestAmerica Expert Kesavalu Bagawandoss, Ph.D., J.D. Featured in the Marcellus Shale Coalition Training Program

Dr. Kesavalu Bagawandoss (Doss), Laboratory Director at TestAmerica, is joining a team of experts from the public and private sectors to participate in the Marcellus Shale Coalition’s (MSC) training program entitled Wellsite Waste Management: From Generation to Disposal Training. Dr. Doss will present on Analytical Considerations and Disposal of Samples and Waste. The MSC provides training sessions throughout the year that inform professionals in the oil and natural gas industry about permitting requirements and regulatory standards that govern the industry.

In 2008, TestAmerica began providing extensive support to the oil and gas exploration and production industry in the Marcellus Shale Play. Since that time, we have expanded our support to all regions of the U.S. and have analyzed more environmental samples than any firm in the world related to shale play environmental stewardship and compliance. TestAmerica’s Shale Sustainability Program is a turnkey solution providing environmental testing and associated tools to manage environmental risks throughout the life cycle of a well.

Dr. Doss has more than 30 years of environmental laboratory experience as a chemist, program manager, technical director, laboratory director and executive manager. He is renowned for his laboratory expertise in hydrocarbon chemistry, hydraulic fracturing and the crude by rail transportation sector. Dr. Doss is a member of numerous technical committees and organizations including the GPA Technical Committee, ASTM subcommittee on Hydraulic Fracturing and several API Rail Standards committees. He has also served as chair of the EPA-TNI-NEMC shale gas exploration session for the past 5 years.

Dr. Doss received his Ph.D. in Engineering (Environmental Science) from the University of Oklahoma, a M.S. in Chemistry from Wichita State University, a B. S. in Chemistry from Loyola College, University of Madras, and a J.D. from Southern University Law Center. He is also a member of the Louisiana State Bar Association.



