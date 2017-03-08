Drawbridge Adds Grapeshot Pre-Bid Keyword Targeting to Cross-Device Platform

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity company, today announced that it has integrated several key products from Grapeshot, the technology company that deploys machine learning to unlock value from data, including brand safety measures, keyword segments, and Grapeshot Predicts, a predictive keyword targeting tool. Drawbridge’s managed and self-service Cross-Device Platform clients will be able to leverage these tools across mobile and desktop to ensure even stronger returns on their digital media investment.

“We’ve seen that one of the most popular and strongest-performing media tactics is syncing messages with content that is contextually relevant to consumers’ interests,” said Drawbridge VP of Product Management & Partnerships, Rahul Bafna. “This integration with Grapeshot provides our clients with a sophisticated keyword targeting at scale and will help them drive higher performing campaigns across mobile and desktop.”

Grapeshot and Drawbridge will provide marketers the opportunity to deliver consistent messaging strategy across all consumer devices.

“Layering Grapeshot’s contextual targeting on top of Drawbridge’s precise identity solution will allow marketers to reach their desired audience, while they are actively engaging with relevant content, across each of their devices,” said Ryan McBride VP, Platform Partnerships “We expect this to drive immediate value for our partners.”

Using an adaptive page-crawling algorithm, Grapeshot not only determines the value of words on a given page, but also across all pages previously analyzed, and is thus a true learning algorithm that is constantly evolving. The company’s core WordRank technology offers a fully customizable, transparent and scalable solution, giving Drawbridge clients simple, integrated control over pre-bid keyword targeting across desktop and mobile inventory within the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform.

The Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform is a one-stop destination for marketers to buy media, reach consumers, and measure success across devices, and was recently recognized with a Digiday Signal Award for the “Best Display and Programmatic Advertising Platform.” Agencies and brands have full access to the platform, enabling teams to set up campaigns, determine targeting criteria, manage creative assets, and understand ROI, including consumer paths to conversion across devices and even offline.

Drawbridge is the leading anonymized digital identity company, building patented cross-device technology that fundamentally changes the way brands connect with people. The Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph® includes more than one billion consumers across more than three billion devices, and has been verified to be 97.3% precise. Brands can work with Drawbridge in three ways: by licensing the Drawbridge Connected Consumer Graph for cross-device data applications; managing cross-device ad campaigns in real-time using the Drawbridge Cross-Device Platform; or working with Drawbridge to execute cross-device campaigns. The company is headquartered in Silicon Valley, is backed by Sequoia Capital, Kleiner Perkins Caufield Byers, and Northgate Capital, and has been named to the Inc. 5000 annual ranking of the fastest-growing companies in America for the past two years. For more information visit www.drawbridge.com.

Grapeshot is a global privately-owned technology company that deploys machine learning to unlock value from data. Using a page crawling algorithm, Grapeshot profiles data on behalf of marketers and developers, as well as agencies and publishers. The core WordRank technology offers fully customizable, transparent and scalable solution, giving clients simple, integrated control. A first-class solution that operates at scale, processing large amounts of data efficiently. Grapeshot receives requests for 7T classifications per month, 3.5m QPS, recognizing 100+ languages a deploying segments in 30+. Grapeshot is integrated with all major programmatic trading marketplaces including AppNexus, MediaMath, Turn, The Trade Desk, ADForm, iPinYou and AOL. The core technology is also available through an API. Grapeshot has offices located in Cambridge, London, New York, Chicago, San Francisco, Singapore and Sydney.

