New Best-in-Class 900V MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics Enhance Power and Efficiency of Flyback Converters

Geneva, March 8, 2017 - Power-supply designers can satisfy system demands for higher power and greater efficiency using the latest 900V MDmesh™ K5 super-junction MOSFETs from STMicroelectronics, which deliver best-in-class on-resistance (RDS(ON)) and dynamic characteristics.



A 900V breakdown voltage assures extra safety margin in systems with high bus voltages. The new series contains the first 900V MOSFETs with RDS(ON) below 100mΩ, and gives the industry’s best RDS(ON) among DPAK devices. Also, with the industry’s lowest gate charge (Qg), they ensure faster switching for greater flexibility where a wide input-voltage range is required. These characteristics ensure high efficiency and reliability in all types of flyback converters including standard, quasi-resonant, and active-clamp designs covering power ratings as low as 35W up to 230W or higher. In addition, low input and output capacitances (Ciss, Coss) enable zero-voltage switching with minimal energy loss in half-bridge LLC resonant converters.



The increased safety margin and superior static and dynamic behavior of the new devices enable designers to improve the performance of a wide variety of products such as server power supplies, 3-phase switched-mode power supplies (SMPS), LED lighting supplies, electric-vehicle (EV) chargers, solar generators, welders, industrial drives, and factory automation.



ST’s family of MDmesh K5 super-junction transistors now offers numerous choices at voltage ratings of 800V, 850V, 900V, 950V, 1050V, 1200V, and 1500V. Together with versatile package options including TO-220AB, TO-220FP, TO-247, TO-247 Long Lead, IPAK and I2PAK, as well as D2PAK and DPAK surface-mount power packages, ST’s super-junction devices present designers with a comprehensive portfolio of Very High Voltage (VHV) MOSFETs.



The latest 900V MDmesh™ K5 MOSFETs are available immediately, priced from $0.73 for the STD4N90K5 in DPAK package, for orders of 1000 pieces.



For further information please visit www.st.com/mdmeshk5

