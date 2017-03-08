Farsight Security and DomainTools To Demonstrate How DNS Data Can Reveal Cybercrime Infrastructures

Today Farsight Security, Inc., the world’s largest provider of real-time and historical DNS intelligence, announced that Farsight Security Scientist Joe St Sauver and DomainTools Director of Product Management Tim Helming will co-present an upcoming webinar, “Mapping Adversary Infrastructure Using the Domain Name System” on Tuesday, March 14th, 2017 at 10 AM PT/1 PM ET.

Interested attendees can reserve their space here for this virtual event.

Farsight Security and DomainTools recently announced a new partnership to deliver Farsight’s market-leading DNSDB data via the DomainTools Iris investigation platform. Farsight DNSDB is the world’s largest historical DNS database, containing more than 13 billion DNS observations. This resource, combined with DomainTools’ comprehensive domain profile data, empowers security analysts to conduct complete investigations within Iris. For information on this integration, please visit here.



About the Webinar

Nothing good or bad can happen on the Internet without the Domain Name System (DNS), which provides visibility of the local and global Internet, and unparalleled intelligence on cybercriminals and attack methods.

In this webinar, Farsight Security Scientist Dr. Joe St Sauver and DomainTools Director of Product Management Tim Helming will demonstrate:



The value of Farsight Security Passive DNS and DomainTools Whois data in cyberinvestigations

How real-time DNS observations can improve response time to cyberattacks

The DomainTools Iris 2.0 cybercrime tool using Farsight Security DNSDB



About the Presenters

Dr. Joe St Sauver is a Scientist at Farsight Security, Inc. He is an active member in a number of national and international cybersecurity efforts. He serves as a Senior Technical Advisor for the Messaging, Malware and Mobile Anti-Abuse Working Group (M3AAWG) and advisor to the Global Cyber Alliance and Cybergreen. He is also a member of the Research and Education Network Information Sharing and Analysis Center (REN-ISAC) and the REN-ISAC Technical Advisory Group. Dr. St Sauver routinely writes and presents on a wide range of cybersecurity topics.



Tim Helming is the Director of Product Management for DomainTools. He has an extensive background and a deep technical and practical understanding of networking, DNS, malware/attack techniques, attack attribution/threat intel, cloud storage, and SaaS platforms, as well as network security from the physical through the application layer. Tim has spoken at security events worldwide, including FIRST, AUSCert, BSides LV, InfoSec World, and others.



About Farsight Security, Inc.

Farsight Security, Inc. provides the world’s largest real-time threat intelligence on changes to the Internet. Leveraging proprietary technology with over 200,000 observations/second, Farsight provides the Internet’s view of an organization and how it is changing purposely, inadvertently or maliciously. For more information on Farsight, please visit https://farsightsecurity.com.



About DomainTools

DomainTools helps security analysts turn threat data into threat intelligence. We take indicators from your network, including domains and IPs, and connect them with nearly every active domain on the Internet. Those connections inform risk assessments, help profile attackers, guide online fraud investigations, and map cyber activity to attacker infrastructure. Fortune 1000 companies, global government agencies, and leading security solution vendors use the DomainTools platform as a critical ingredient in their threat investigation and mitigation work. Learn more about how to connect the dots on malicious activity at http://www.domaintools.com or follow us on Twitter:@domaintools.





