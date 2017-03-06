Legionnaires’ Disease Causes Aquatic Center of a Gym to Temporarily Close

Last month, a New York fitness center closed its pool and spa following one to two cases of Legionnaires’ disease. A recent news report stated that health officials discovered Legionella pneumophila bacteria. As a result, the facility closed its aquatic areas for proper testing and remediation. There have not been any new cases reported since the areas were closed.

Legionella is a type of bacteria that is commonly found in water and can occur either in the environment or in manmade environments. Legionella can cause Legionnaires’ disease when aerosolized water containing the bacteria is inhaled. Legionnaires’ disease is a very serious form of pneumonia that can be fatal, with symptoms including coughing, fever and chills. The disease is more common in the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

“Monitoring for Legionella is important to help prevent cases of Legionnaires’ disease from developing,” said Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., Legionella Technical Manager at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “We currently have 16 CDC ELITE certified laboratories within our network including three New York locations that are also accredited by the New York Department of Health (NYDOH) Environmental Laboratory Accreditation Program (ELAP). We are fully equipped to handle requests resulting from Legionella outbreaks.”

EMSL’s network of Legionella testing laboratories provides Culture Testing, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), Sequence-Based Typing and Whole Genome Sequencing. For more information about the difference between culture and molecular testing, please contact Christopher Goulah, Ph.D., at (716) 651-0030 extension 1407.

As an added resource, EMSL offers an Advanced Legionella Webinar that can be viewed by here. EMSL has also created a Legionella Pocket Guide with important information on the bacteria and different sampling techniques. To request a free copy, please click here.

To view a complete list of EMSL’s Legionella laboratory locations, accreditations and capabilities, please visit www.legionellatesting.com. For more information, please contact our Customer Service Center at (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

About EMSL Analytical, Inc.

EMSL Analytical, Inc. is one of the leading testing laboratories with over 40 locations throughout the United States and Canada. EMSL is a nationally recognized and locally focused provider specializing in fast laboratory results for mold, bacteria, Legionella, USP 797, pathogens, asbestos, lead, soot, char & ash from fires, VOC’s, odors, radon, formaldehyde, indoor air quality, microbiology, environmental, industrial hygiene, radiological, food, beverage & consumer products and material testing services for the identification of unknown substances. EMSL services both professionals and the general public. EMSL maintains an extensive list of accreditations from leading organizations as well as state and federal regulating bodies including, but not limited to A2LA, AIHA LAP, LLC. (AIHA EMLAP, AIHA IHLAP, AIHA ELLAP), NVLAP, CDC ELITE, CPSC, CA ELAP, NY ELAP, TX DOH, NJDEP and multiple other state accrediting agencies. Please visit our website at www.EMSL.com for a complete listing of accreditations. In addition, EMSL carries a wide range of Sampling Equipment and Investigative Products for environmental professionals.

