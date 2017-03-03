Verizon named a leader in Gartner 2017 Magic Quadrant reports for network services, global and managed security services, worldwide

Verizon is positioned as a leader by Gartner, Inc. in both the 2017 Magic Quadrant for Managed Security Services, Worldwide and Magic Quadrant for Network Services, Global. This is the eleventh consecutive time that Verizon has appeared in the Network Services, Global Leaders Quadrant – this year positioned the furthest for Vision and Execution in the Quadrant for the first time – and the fifth consecutive time in the Managed Security Services, Worldwide Leaders Quadrant.

Gartner’s Network Services, Global report assesses the ability to execute and completeness of vision for enterprise-class networking services worldwide. Verizon feels this recognition by Gartner comes at an important inflection point where global networks are experiencing rapid change, driven by increasing enterprise adoption of cloud IT services and the emergence of software defined network (SDN) technologies.

Gartner’s Managed Security Services, Worldwide report “evaluates services for monitored/managed firewall, and intrusion detection and prevention functions (primarily network-based, but also host-based), as well as log management and analysis, and reporting services, across a variety of sources.”

“Verizon continues to invest in the critical business and technology solutions that are connecting people and organizations in today’s highly digital world,” said Shawn Hakl, vice president of Business Networks and Security Solutions for Verizon. “Strong security and network capabilities are foundational to the digital transformation that businesses and government agencies are undertaking to simplify operations and deliver fantastic customer experiences.

We believe this recognition by Gartner, Inc. and our top placement as “Highest in Customer Satisfaction With Large Enterprise Business Wireline Service” by J.D. Power in the 2016 U.S. Business Wireline Satisfaction Study demonstrate why many of the world’s largest brands trust Verizon to power their businesses.”

According to Gartner’s Network Services, Global report, “Vendors in the Leaders quadrant are performing well today and maintain a stable organization with a clear vision of market direction. They deliver comprehensive portfolios of network services, across broad geographies, with good service quality. They address the global networking needs of a broad range of enterprises is terms of size, geographic distribution and vertical industry. Leaders shape the direction of the market by extending their coverage, developing new class-leading capabilities and new commercial models, and deploying these at scale.”

And for the Managed Security Services, Worldwide report, Gartner cites that, “Each of the service providers in the Leaders quadrant has significant mind share among enterprises looking to buy an MSS as a discrete offering. These providers typically receive positive reports on service and performance from Gartner clients. MSSPs in the Leaders quadrant are typically appropriate options for enterprises requiring frequent interaction with the MSSP for analyst expertise and advice, and comprehensive portal-based access for interfacing with the service (e.g., responding to alerts, incident management, workflow, reporting, asset and access management, and managing other procured services, like vulnerability management).