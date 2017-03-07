Ocean First Education to Present This Week at CAEE Conference in Denver

CAEE attendees will learn about Ocean First Education’s TIDES program, an immersive marine science program that combines a rigorous interdisciplinary science curriculum, experiential learning, and confidence-building scuba diving expeditions to engage students’ natural curiosity for the ocean.

Ocean First Education, a Boulder-based digital marine science curriculum provider, announced today that their Director of Curriculum, Catherine Christopher, will present at the Colorado Alliance for Environmental Education (CAEE) conference in Denver on Friday, March 10. CAEE facilitates communication and collaboration among the varied environmental education programs in the state. Christopher’s presentation begins at 1 p.m. in North Classroom #1511.

During “Immersive Opportunities in Marine Science,” Christopher will explain how land-locked CO students and teachers can become involved in hands-on marine science expeditions and the importance of such learning opportunities. Attendees will learn about Ocean First Education’s TIDES (Teaching Interdisciplinary & Experiential Sciences) program, an immersive marine science program that combines a rigorous interdisciplinary science curriculum, experiential learning, and confidence-building scuba diving expeditions to engage students’ natural curiosity for the ocean. Christopher’s presentation is part of the “Connecting People to Nature” strand and is open to all formal and informal K-12 educators.

For more information about available courses from Ocean First Education, visit https://www.oceanfirsteducation.com/courses.

About the Speaker

As Director of Curriculum and Outreach for Ocean First Education, Catherine Christopher is responsible for developing engaging course content and designing online interactives for K-12. Prior to joining Ocean First Education, she was a curriculum developer for Science4US.com. Cathy earned a bachelor’s degree in biology at Bowling Green State University, and a masters at Florida Atlantic University, studying phenotypic plasticity of fiddler crabs. She earned her scuba diving certification in 2004 and is currently working toward her instructor rating.

About Ocean First Education

Founded in 2008 and based in Boulder, Colorado, Ocean First Education provides innovative and dynamic digital marine science courses for K-12. Our team of educators, scientists and researchers are committed to increasing awareness of marine environments and engaging students through interactive experiences. Ocean First Education is grounded in its mission to inspire our students, teachers and community to become stewards of the sea. For more information, visit www.OceanFirstEducation.com.