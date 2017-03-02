UK: Book habits by region: Aviva reveals nation’s bookish habits on World Book Day

UK households own 104 books on average

Plymouth seems to be home to the biggest readers with 129 books per home

7% of UK households have more than 500 books

One in 10 households doesn’t have any books

On World Book Day, Thursday 2 March 2017, Aviva has released new data from its Home report series, regarding bookish habits across the UK.

A recent study carried out by Aviva insurance discovered that one in 10 households in the UK does not have any hard copy books. However, the data suggests we are still a nation of book-lovers.

Aviva also discovered:

On average, UK households own 104 hard copy books and 34 e-books.

Book ownership increases with age: people aged 55 and above have 131 books on average, compared to 59 for people aged 16-24.

Women would appear to be slightly bigger bookworms, owning 110 books on average, compared to 99 owned by men.

Wales appears to be particularly book-loving, owning more books on average per household than any other UK region: 117 compared to the UK average of 104.

But in terms of cities, Plymouth is the bookish capital, with 129 books on average per household.

7% of UK households have more than 500 books.

Scotland would seem to have the most e-book readers, with 46 e-books per household, compared to the UK average of 34.

Book-owning by region:

Region Number of books per household on average

Wales 117

South West 111

East 111

South East 109

Scotland 107

Yorkshire 104

Northern Ireland 104

UK 104

Midlands 102

London 100

North East 93

North West 91

E-reading by region:

Region Number of e-books per household on average

Scotland 46

Yorkshire 44

Wales 43

East 39

South West 35

UK 34

South East 33

Midlands 31

Northern Ireland 30

North West 27

London 26

North East 22

Ends

Notes to editors:

If you are a journalist and would like further information, please contact:

Aviva Press Office: Sarah Poulter, 01904 452 828 / 07800 691569, sarah.poulter@aviva.com

All figures are taken from a poll carried out by Censuswide Research on behalf of Aviva in December 2016. All respondents were randomly selected from across the UK. 1,780 adult general consumers, 1,010 parents of children aged 10-15, and 931 children aged 10-15 were surveyed.

About Aviva: