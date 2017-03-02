UK: Book habits by region: Aviva reveals nation’s bookish habits on World Book Day
- UK households own 104 books on average
- Plymouth seems to be home to the biggest readers with 129 books per home
- 7% of UK households have more than 500 books
- One in 10 households doesn’t have any books
On World Book Day, Thursday 2 March 2017, Aviva has released new data from its Home report series, regarding bookish habits across the UK.
A recent study carried out by Aviva insurance discovered that one in 10 households in the UK does not have any hard copy books. However, the data suggests we are still a nation of book-lovers.
Aviva also discovered:
- On average, UK households own 104 hard copy books and 34 e-books.
- Book ownership increases with age: people aged 55 and above have 131 books on average, compared to 59 for people aged 16-24.
- Women would appear to be slightly bigger bookworms, owning 110 books on average, compared to 99 owned by men.
- Wales appears to be particularly book-loving, owning more books on average per household than any other UK region: 117 compared to the UK average of 104.
- But in terms of cities, Plymouth is the bookish capital, with 129 books on average per household.
- 7% of UK households have more than 500 books.
- Scotland would seem to have the most e-book readers, with 46 e-books per household, compared to the UK average of 34.
Book-owning by region:
Region Number of books per household on average
Wales 117
South West 111
East 111
South East 109
Scotland 107
Yorkshire 104
Northern Ireland 104
UK 104
Midlands 102
London 100
North East 93
North West 91
E-reading by region:
Region Number of e-books per household on average
Scotland 46
Yorkshire 44
Wales 43
East 39
South West 35
UK 34
South East 33
Midlands 31
Northern Ireland 30
North West 27
London 26
North East 22
All figures are taken from a poll carried out by Censuswide Research on behalf of Aviva in December 2016. All respondents were randomly selected from across the UK. 1,780 adult general consumers, 1,010 parents of children aged 10-15, and 931 children aged 10-15 were surveyed.
