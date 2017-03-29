Former Protestant Missionary Reflects on His Mission to El Salvador

One would expect every Christian believer to serve their church or denomination in any way they can. Robert Cook performed his part by becoming a minister, and later he went the extra mile by becoming a missionary to El Salvador. Being called to serve in another land is perhaps the highest religious calling a believer could ever receive.



Anyone who has read his memoir “When the Sun Comes Up in the West: A Missionary’s New Song of Justice and Peace” (published by WestBow Press) knows Cook took his vocation seriously and heartily. He immersed himself in the social and political culture of the Salvadorans, who were reeling from political oppression at his time of arrival. His exposure to the social ills of Salvadoran society transformed his sense of ministry and empowered his resolve to live out Jesus Christ’s message of love and justice.



The missionary life Cook led is not far different from other missionaries and church workers who experienced religious persecution and civil inferiority along with their flock in countries that are hostile to the Christian faith. Cook may have not stumbled upon death while serving in El Salvador, but he lived, as he ought to, to become one with the Salvadorans in their sufferings and struggles.



“When the Sun Comes Up in the West: A Missionary’s New Song of Justice and Peace” appeared at the 2017 Association of College and Research Libraries, which was held on March 22-25, 2017. If you failed to purchase the book at the event, you can still buy it on Amazon.



“When the Sun Comes Up in the West: A Missionary’s New Song of Justice and Peace”

Written by Robert C. Cook

Published by WestBow Press

Published date: January 9, 2012

Paperback price: $17.95



About the Author



Rev. Dr. Robert Cook is retired Presbyterian Minister, missionary, activist and organizer. Those who know him regard him as a man driven by a heart that desires to be employed in the work of the Kingdom of God. He has been a vocal and fearless advocate for the voiceless, powerless victims of poverty and a thorn in side of those responsible for it.