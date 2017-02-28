INFINITI becomes first luxury automaker to launch iMessage sticker pack in iOS App Store

INFINITI launched its 2017 Q60 sticker pack in the iOS App Store, becoming the first luxury auto brand to utilize iMessage Stickers. The downloadable sticker pack allows iOS users to personalize the exhilarating INFINITI Q60, drag and drop them into messages, and layer them over their own unique pictures.

The sticker pack includes 26 different iMessage stickers, including different body color stickers, animated speedometer, tachometer and steering wheel stickers, V6 twin-turbo and turbocharged engine animated stickers, interior leather seat stickers and trim, sport and engine body badges.

The launch comes at a time when usage of stickers within messenger platforms is at an all-time high, with over 1,200 sticker packs available in the iOS App Store.

“We developed the Q60 sticker pack so consumers can integrate INFINITI into their messaging in creative and unique ways,” said Allyson Witherspoon, director, Marketing Communications and Media at INFINITI Americas. “This is a rapidly growing way for people to communicate and we’re thrilled to give INFINITI fans an opportunity to incorporate the brand’s distinct style into their day-to-day conversations.”

The brand’s first sticker pack is based on the all-new 2017 INFINITI Q60 sports coupe, which hit INFINITI retailers nationwide in September 2016 and is offered in a range of grade levels, including all-new advanced turbocharged engines and rear-wheel and all-wheel drive configurations. It also features adaptable chassis technologies, including the second-generation Direct Adaptive Steering (DAS) and all-new Dynamic Digital Suspension, which enhanced steering feel and provides a more secure ride.

