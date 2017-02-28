Enviro Concepts Increases Wheel Wash Production To Meet Market Needs

Enviro Concepts announced today that it has met the demands of the market for Portable, Above-Ground Wheel Wash and has increased production. Enviro Concepts is also working with its engineering and manufacturing teams to bring new designs forward in their product line while finding ways to reduce costs for their clients.



Enviro Concepts has seen an increase in wheel wash requests from construction and mining sites across Australia. Wheel washes are required to prevent trucks from dragging out dirt and contaminants to public roads. Businesses are required to clean truck tyres before exiting sites as part of environmental compliance regulations. Enviro Concepts has worked closely with such clients in the past and has provided integrated washbay, wheel wash and water recycling solutions.



“I believe that Enviro Concept is ready to move to the next stage by stepping up their research, innovation and in-house manufacturing on certain product ranges and the Wheel Wash is one of those projects for us,” says Michael Lambert, General Manager, Enviro Concepts. The Wheel Wash is currently available in 3 designs. All the Wheel Wash Systems are sensor operated, portable, automated and can be placed in remote sites easily and quickly.



Enviro Concepts will release several new advancements on their products in water treatment and filtration this year. With focus on innovation, Enviro Concepts will continue to expand into national and global markets.





About Enviro Concepts: Enviro Concepts is a market leader in onsite, modular, above ground wash bay and wastewater treatment solutions. Founded in 2006 in midst of one of Australia’s worst droughts, there was a need to provide water recycling and portable wash bay solutions to contain, collect, treat and recycle water. The company expanded within a few years and today it designs and builds water treatment plants for some of Australia’s largest organisations and government bodies. Enviro Concepts strives to conserve, purify, clean and protect our most valuable resource: “Water”. Visit us at www.enviroconcept.com.au and our Facebook and LinkedIn pages.



