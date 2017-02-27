Stigma of Smoking Hinders Quitting

“It’s time to stop judgment and imposing the heavy label of THE ADDICT. It is time to help people with a smoking habit transition their thinking with an ‘I get you’ attitude rather than inflicting this social pariah ideal on people so people can seek the treatment that they need.

According to the latest information from Beyond Blue, the various types of stigma and the impact it has on mental health is directly related to depression and anxiety. The variety of stigmas associated includes personal stigma: the attitude and beliefs about those that smoke, perceived stigma: an overall community view, self-stigma: the person’s perception of themselves and structural stigma: the policies of private and government institutions. A web of construct that can constrict a person’s confidence and belief in seeking wellness, says Julia.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics states that rates of daily smoking have decreased considerably amongst younger adults since 2001, while rates for older adults have also decreased but to a lesser extent. In 2001, 28.2% of 18-44-year-olds smoked daily, decreasing to 16.3% in 2014-15. Of adults aged 45 years and over, 15.9% smoked daily in 2001, reducing to 12.7% in 2014-15.

While this is positive news for smokers long term, Julia says the stigma associated hinders rather than helps. Exclusion increases the likelihood of those who struggle to quit to seek assistance, says Julia.

Julia says it is the subconscious mind in a smoker that establishes the belief that smoking is a positive action. Even though the conscious mind knows it’s not good for you, your finances or your health, the subconscious mind believes the cigarette is a friend, that it helps to relieve stress, that it helps to create distance from the world, an escape and a social pass time.

“Once we re-establish a connection in the subconscious that re-programs this belief, the habit is changed. Unfortunately, in the field of therapy, we have seen time and time again this onslaught of ’the leper’ approach with smokers and the studies show this has the opposite effect. Advertising for quit smoking products focuses on this as well. My work with patients is focused on the individual pattern of the person and taking all of that away” says the passionate therapist.

Julia Lorent has spent nearly two decades assisting people to quit smoking, while her extensive qualifications and case studies have provided a cache of evidence that people need to feel understood and not judged. Melbourne QUIT Smoking Clinic is her brainchild, with a stellar success rate and a happy client list that sets patients up for success rather than judgment.

“It’s time to stop judgment and imposing the heavy label of the addict. It is time to help people with a smoking habit transition their thinking with an ‘I get you’ attitude rather than inflicting this social pariah ideal on people so people can seek the treatment that they need"

For more information about Julia and how to quit smoking today go to http://www.melbournequitsmokingclinic.com.au/

About Julia

Julia is passionate about providing confidential, high-quality professionalism to all clients be they individuals or companies.

Having used Hypnosis and other complimentary modalities for many years through her private clinics, she has been able to help people to quit smoking, lose weight and gain control of their eating habits, become self-confident and increase self-esteem. This assistance helps stop the struggle for many in areas that seem impossible for them to control.

Julia is also a Supervisor/Mentor at The Australian Academy of Hypnosis (AAH) in Melbourne, dedicated to ongoing training and enhancement.

Julia can be contacted on 1300 723 136