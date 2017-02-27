Honeywell Launches 2017 Channel Program for Productivity Solutions Partners

Honeywell (NYSE: HON) today announced the North America launch of its 2017 Performance Partner Program, which enables channel partners to grow their revenue and increase the depth and breadth of their customer portfolio with sales, marketing and support resources to deliver Honeywell solutions.

To help partners at all levels in the Program expand margins and grow new revenue streams, Honeywell enhanced its Performance Partner Program by implementing a range of features that demonstrate Honeywell’s continued channel commitment and investments. Those new features include:



A Platinum Elite tier to recognize the most loyal partners that have a high degree of commitment to Honeywell and who consistently achieve a high level of sales growth;

Growth incentive rebates for Platinum and Platinum Elite partners for demonstrating growth throughout the year;

A loyalty rewards program for channel partners at all levels to reward performing sales representatives and teams;

A new “rising star” program to reward and recognize growing partners throughout the year; and

New partner enablement tools including an enhanced price book, a more robust partner website and partner performance dashboards.

“Our loyal channel partner community is the foundation for our success,” said Sean Clay, chief marketing officer of Honeywell’s Productivity Products business. “We continue to invest in resources to help our partners grow their business and provide their customers with solutions to increase operational performance. These program enhancements offer the most comprehensive discounts and incentives we have ever provided.”

Partners in Honeywell’s tiered program sell one of the industry’s broadest portfolios of mobile computers, barcode scanners, printers, print media and voice-directed solutions. They have the opportunity to leverage the strength of the global Honeywell brand and have access to additional benefits, such as marketing development funds, specialty certifications, training and access to a dedicated channel account manager.

Honeywell was recognized by Business Solutions Magazine as a 2017 Best Channel Vendor in the publication’s annual listing of top technology providers. A survey conducted by that publication revealed that Honeywell scored particularly high in two partner-focused categories: “channel friendly” and “channel program.”

Honeywell’s solutions enable end-users to accelerate productivity, simplify operations and provide transparency for their connected workforce. Channel partners deliver Honeywell’s technology to customers in the direct-store-delivery, distribution center, field service, healthcare, logistics, manufacturing, postal and retail markets.

Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) provides products, software and connected solutions that improve productivity, workplace safety and asset performance for our customers across the globe. We deliver on this promise through industry-leading mobile devices, software, cloud technology and automation solutions, the broadest range of personal protective equipment and gas detection technology, and custom-engineered sensors, switches and controls. We also manufacture and sell a broad portfolio of footwear for work, play and outdoor activities, including XtraTuf and Muck Boot brand footwear.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 diversified technology and manufacturing leader, serving customers worldwide with aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings, homes, and industry; turbochargers; and performance materials. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.