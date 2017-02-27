Thousands of Brass Faucets to be Replaced Due to Lead Leaching Concerns

In January, CNN published a report about plans in Flint, Michigan to help improve the lives of thousands of residents impacted by the city’s water issues with lead contamination. According to the report, as many as 4,000 homes in the city may have up to two aging brass faucets replaced at no charge since brass faucets and other brass components were identified as a significant contributor of lead during recent testing.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) and the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced the new program. It has caught the attention of others around the nation that are also experiencing water quality concerns.

While lead is rarely found in source water, it can enter tap water through the corrosion of plumbing materials, including brass or chrome-plated brass faucets and fixtures. These can leach significant amounts of lead into the water, especially with hot water. The public should also recognize that buildings and homes constructed before 1986 are more likely to have lead pipes, fixtures and solder.

