PENTAX K-1 Recognized in German iF Design Award 2017

Ricoh today announced that PENTAX K-1, Full frame digital SLR camera has won award at this year’s prestigious iF Design Award 2017, hosted by iF International Forum Design GmbH.

PENTAX K-1 digital SLR camera is developed as the flagship model of the acclaimed PENTAX K series of digital SLR cameras. This new model features a large CMOS image sensor, equal in size to the full image area of 35mm film, to deliver super-high-resolution images required for the artistic work of photo enthusiasts and professionals. High-performance CMOS image sensor supported by approximately 36.4 effective megapixels and PENTAX-original imaging technologies, the PENTAX K-1 assures super-high-resolution images rich in gradation and superb in high-sensitivity rendition. A new-generation shake reduction mechanism SR II (Shake Reduction II) effectively reduces camera shake along five axes with a compensation range of five shutter steps. This mechanism also shifts the image sensor unit by a single pixel to assure super-high-resolution digital imaging. An extra-accurate exposure-control mechanism is supported by state-of-the-art artificial intelligence technology.

The K-1 also provides an array of PENTAX-original features and functions.

Established in 1953, the iF Design Award is a design award presented to industrial products from all over the world that display superior design. Each year there are many applicants for the award from Germany and around the world. The winning products are selected from seven categories: “Product Design” “Communication Design” and “Packaging Design” “Service Design” “Professional concepts” and “Architecture” and “Interior architecture”. Winners are highly regarded as products with a superior design that is recognized internationally. This year 5,575 products from 59 countries were entered for consideration.

