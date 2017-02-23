Legacy Endowment Community Foundation Supports Hospice Care and Grief Counseling Provided by The Elizabeth Hospice

The Legacy Endowment Community Foundation located in Fallbrook, California presented The Elizabeth Hospice with a $5,000 grant for the nonprofit’s Hospice Care Fund and bereavement services for all ages. The Elisabeth S. Wilson Fund at the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation has provided The Elizabeth Hospice with $38,000 in grants since 2012 in support of the organization’s mission to provide medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire.



“Legacy Endowment Community Foundation and The Elisabeth Wilson Endowment are honored and grateful to support The Elizabeth Hospice,” states Jan Pichel, Program Officer for Legacy Endowment Community Foundation. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the compassionate comfort you provide to patients and for the sanctuary and strength you offer to their loved ones.”



“The generous support from the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation and the visionary compassion of Elisabeth Wilson, will enable The Elizabeth Hospice to provide hospice care and bereavement counseling services to those in need regardless of their ability to pay,” says Jan Jones, President and CEO of The Elizabeth Hospice.

About The Elizabeth Hospice

The Elizabeth Hospice (http://elizabethhospice.org) is the region’s most experienced and largest nonprofit hospice and palliative care provider of medical, emotional and spiritual support to the seriously ill and their families in San Diego and the Inland Empire. Since 1978, The Elizabeth Hospice has touched the lives of more than 95,000 patients and families in the communities we serve, regardless of their ability to pay, and providing specialty services such as Veterans Outreach, Palliative Care, Pediatric and Perinatal Hospice Care and counseling and grief support for all ages through its Center for Compassionate Care, regardless of the type of illness or death experienced. To learn more, call (800) 797-2050 or visit our website at www.elizabethhospice.org



About the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation

You can make a difference in your community through donations of any size through the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation! With a focus on the future, your contributions through the Legacy Endowment Community Foundation on behalf of the Elisabeth Wilson Endowment for Seniors and the Disabled can significantly increase your impact in improving your community. Interested donors who want to help may call the Legacy office at (760) 728-3304 or email at jan.pichel@legacyendowment.org for assistance or questions.





