Man’s Best Friend Is a Godsend

A Spiritual Dog: “Bear” tells a heartwarming story of how an energetic fur ball from an animal shelter inspired one family to see life the way a dog sees it. J. Wesley Porter expressed his great joy to share this wonderful gift to the people of all walks of life.

Dogs are sent to heal our hearts, to change our lives, and to make us feel loved and protected. To us, they’re like family, and we do anything for them while they’re with us and hope that they’ll have longer life spans. Author J. Wesley Porter brings out the best in every dog in his inspirational book featuring his very own canine member named Bear.

A Spiritual Dog: “Bear” tells a heartwarming story of how an energetic fur ball from an animal shelter inspired one family to see life the way a dog sees it. J. Wesley Porter expressed his great joy to share this wonderful gift to the people of all walks of life. Things that matter are the things that Bear makes the people around him realize the kind of companion he is to them.

“My hope is most people can relate that your pet is a part of your family and Bear was a part of our family,” Porter remarks. He further stresses that like us, dogs also need a lot of love, and that alone is enough.

A perfect read for all ages and for all occasions, A Spiritual Dog: “Bear” was featured at the 2017 Tucson Festival of Books. Thousands of booklovers and fairgoers have participated in the annual event, which was held from March 11 to 12 of this year.

A Spiritual Dog: “Bear”

Written by J. Wesley Porter

Kindle | $3.99

Paperback | $10.99



Book copies are available at www.amazon.com, www.barnesandnoble.com, www.litfirepublishing.com, and other online book retailers.

About the Author

J. Wesley Porter worked in the US Army, human resources, and training management. He earned a bachelor of science degree in liberal arts and a master’s degree in business. He has two sons. The eldest works in a successful computer company while the youngest is studying computer science.