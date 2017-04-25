Love Lab to Speak at the 48th iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference in Los Angeles on June 1-2

New York, NY--Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc. announces that Love Lab will speak at the iDate Mobile Dating Industry Conference ( http://mobiledatingconference.com ) at the Sportsmen’s Lodge Events Center in Studio City, CA on June 1-2, 2017.



Steven Ward, Founder CEO of Love Lab will speak on fraud and mobile dating.



The online dating and mobile industry represents one of the largest segments of web and mobile traffic. The iDate Conference is the industry’s largest annual expo, bringing CEOs from the market together to identify new opportunities, gain even higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



ABOUT LOVE LAB



According to the FBI’s 2015 Internet Crime Complaint Report, losses from Confidence Fraud and Romance Scams totalled $203,390,531 representing the second highest source of Cyber Crime in the country. Police across the country are warning local citizens that “there is a growing number of predators who use social media and dating apps…to prey on unsuspecting women.” The growing problem is making headlines nationwide. NBC New York News, The Los Angeles Times, NBC Chicago News, Fox News Boston, ABC News Florida and more have all recently reported on the problem.



Love Lab takes the guesswork and uncertainty out of dating. Privately prove your email, phone number, social media, photos, age and identity before authorizing a national criminal background check to fully verify your profile for free. Once you have verified yourself you can anonymously take your trust level anywhere you date. Like the Good Housekeeping Seal of Approval for your love life, Love Lab is a free way to prove yourself to others, or to have others verify themselves to you for free.



ABOUT THE MOBILE DATING INDUSTRY CONFERENCE



As the largest business trade show for the dating industry, for over 14 years “iDate” gathers C-Level executives and thought leaders worldwide in one room to network, find business opportunities, learn new ideas, gain insight, achieve higher levels of traffic and earn more revenue.



iDate also runs the iDate Awards which recognize the best in the online dating industry. iDate Directory is a supplier’s business directory.



For more information, please visit the website http://MobileDatingConference.com or contact:



Ticonderoga Ventures, Inc.

Marketing and Logistics Representative

Tel /Fax USA +1 (212) 722-1744 ext 71

E-mail: info-20@internetdatingconference.com

Twitter: @idateconference

LinkedIn Dating Business Group: http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639

http://www.linkedin.com/groups?gid=2190639

Media Relations:

Mark Brooks, Online Personals Watch

Tel: USA +1 (212) 444-1636

Email: mark@onlinepersonalswatch.com



This press release may contain forward-looking statements, particularly as related to the business plans of the company, within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Sections 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results may differ materially from the company’s expectations and estimates.



