New STM32 Boards from STMicroelectronics Support Cost-Effective and Ultra-Low-Power LPWAN Evaluation for Long-Range IoT Connectivity

Geneva, February 17, 2017 - Two new ready-to-use prototype boards available from STMicroelectronics slash the cost for developers to start evaluating LoRaWAN™ and other Low-Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technologies including 6LoWPAN. The boards are based on the smallest and lowest-power LoRaWAN modules that exist on the market today, with a footprint not larger than 13x12mm and power consumption in the range of 1.2µA in standby mode.



The B-L072Z-LRWAN1 STM32 LoRa® Discovery kit ($46.50) builds on the all-in-one open module from Murata® that integrates a STM32L072CZ microcontroller (MCU) and Semtech SX1276 transceivers. The module features a LoRa modem that provides ultra-long-range spread-spectrum communication and high interference immunity whilst minimizing current consumption.



Since the module is open, developers have access to the STM32L072 MCU and its peripherals such as ADC, 16-bit timer, LP-UART, I2C, SPI and USB 2.0 FS (supporting BCD and LPM). They can design their applications using STM32L0 HAL and LL embedded software libraries, and can further extend the board’s functionality choosing from expansion boards within the STM32 Nucleo ecosystem or the large range of Arduino™ expansion boards.



The B-L072Z-LRWAN1 kit includes an on-board debugger, a 64-pin STM32 Nucleo morpho connector, an Arduino-compatible connector, and a battery socket. It also comes with access to a completely free development ecosystem that includes the MDK-ARM Integrated Development Environment (IDE), STM32CubeMX configurator and software tools, and ST’s LoRaWAN protocol stack (I-CUBE-LRWAN).



The I-NUCLEO-LRWAN1 ($25.00) is an expansion board for STM32 Nucleo or Arduino boards that can be simply plugged in to quickly start work developing a full LoRa-based and/or FSK/OOK (Frequency-Shift Keying/On-Off Keying) connectivity applications. The board features a LoRaWAN module from USI® together with an STM32L052T8 MCU and Semtech SX1272 transceivers.



The USI module comes pre-loaded with an AT command stack that helps streamline development and saves programming. The I-CUBE-LRWAN stack is available free of charge. As an extra bonus, to aid development of Internet-of-Things (IoT) applications, the I-NUCLEO-LRWAN1 board is also equipped with ST’s LIS2DS12 3-axis accelerometer, LPS22HB MEMS pressure sensor, and HTS221 humidity-and-temperature sensor.



Both boards are LoRaWAN-certified and fully compliant with wireless regulations in the US, EU, Russia, India, and other countries using the 860-930MHz frequency bands. In addition to the industry-standard protocols, they also support proprietary LPWAN protocols for long-range connection of IoT devices like smart meters, alarm systems, tracking devices, positioning devices, environmental sensors, and activity sensors.



The B-L072Z-LRWAN1 Discovery kit and I-NUCLEO-LRWAN1 are ready for distributors to order now, and will be available via st.com by the end of this month.



For further information please visit www.st.com/stm32-lrwan