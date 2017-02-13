Getting Along with the Dogs: A Dog Sitter’s Heartwarming Furry Story

When opportunity came knocking on Mary Wattle’s door, she answered it without hesitation. More than seventeen years later, Wattle shares in her book, Your Dog’s Best Friend: The Dog Sitter, how it led her to follow her passion—working with dogs.



Wattle had worked with animals for many years. She was a receptionist at a veterinary hospital when her desire to watch over dogs was sparked. “I couldn’t stand when the dogs came in and sat in kennels day after day while their owners were on vacation,” she explains. Two weeks after leaving her job of four years, Wattle received a request to “dog sit” two golden retrievers from one of the hospital’s clients.



Your Dog’s Best Friend narrates Wattle’s experiences as a dog sitter. Each chapter is named after the dogs she looked after, starting with her first “clients,” Bright Eyes and PT. Wattle shares entertaining anecdotes of the times spent with the dogs, their unique personalities, and amusing quirks. Sleeping sandwiched between two seventy-five-pound dogs, getting asked for pats 24/7, and opening the door for a tiny Beagle visitor are only some of the tales she shares.



“It was a beautiful animal book. I laughed, cried, and enjoyed each story. I recommend it to anyone who loves animals or who has ever owned a pet,” says an Amazon customer.





About the Author



Mary Wattle is a genuine dog-lover. She has been a “dog sitter” for more than seventeen years. Mary and her husband run a nonprofit organization that helps military families.

