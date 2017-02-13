Tennessee Residents Concerned Over Some Yards Possibly Contaminated with Lead

Recently, several media outlets in Chattanooga, Tennessee, broadcasted reports about the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the Tennessee Department of Health holding a public meeting with residents of several of the city’s neighborhoods. According to the reports, the agencies want to test for lead levels in the soil of approximately 400 homes in four neighborhoods.

Back in 2011, dozens of properties in the Southside neighborhood were found to contain elevated lead levels in the soil around the homes. The discovery resulted in many of homes having the topsoil from their yards removed and replaced to protect children and families from this potential lead poisoning hazard.

While many properties across the country suffer from lead exposure risks due to the past use of lead-based paints, the concerns in Chattanooga are believed to be the result of foundry waste from activities that occurred at industrial plants years ago.

Anyone can be at risk of lead poisoning if they are exposed to elevated levels of it, but young children are especially at high risk. This is due to their rapidly developing bodies and tendencies to put their hands and objects in their mouths. Fortunately, lead poisoning is entirely preventable when exposure risks are identified and mitigated before lead enters the body.

“For anyone concerned about the potential presence of lead, other heavy metals or chemical contaminants in the soil around their home, having it tested can provide answers and give parents and families the information they need to protect their health,” said Joe Frasca, Senior Vice President of Marketing at EMSL Analytical, Inc. “Any soil around a home that is contaminated with elevated lead levels needs to be remediated or else the lead contamination will persist. At EMSL, we offer sampling supplies and lead testing of soil, paints, dusts and other substances often associated with exposure risks to lead.”

EMSL has also sponsored an educational video about possible signs and symptoms of lead poisoning in children that can be seen at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HprCSwxWl0k.

To learn more about lead or other environmental, indoor air quality, health and safety testing services, please visit www.EMSL.com, call (800) 220-3675 or email info@EMSL.com .

