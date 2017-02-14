Strong Demand in 2016 for FleetMind/Street Smart Vision™ by McNeilus Fleet Management Solution

MONTREAL, CANADA and DODGE CENTER, MN – February 14, 2017 - FleetMind Solutions and McNeilus Truck & Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK) company, reported today significant market traction in 2016 for their Street Smart Vision system, the SSV10 “smart” truck solution that combines McNeilus refuse collection vehicles with FleetMind’s mobile onboard computer and DVR platform.



“In 2016 we added 15 new waste and recycling management customers for our SSV10 solution,” said Bryan Dodds, Director of Aftermarket Product Development at McNeilus. “From customers, as far away as New Zealand, there is clearly a strong demand in the waste industry for trucks that are smarter, safer, cleaner and more productive. We are grateful to the industry for an outstanding year and are looking forward to what we will accomplish together in the new year.”



SSV10 provides a single hardware platform that enables multiple software options. It also offers interfaces to third party dispatch, billing, maintenance and other applications. SSV10 basic packages includes GPS tracking, live streaming video, DVR (recording and playback), telemetry data and alarm capabilities. For 2017, McNeilus and FleetMind will focus on new and enhanced safety initiatives that include features such as 360-degree camera views, pedestrian detection, collision avoidance and more. Customers can now order the system installed, programmed and route-ready on all aftermarket and new McNeilus trucks - all supported through its expanding network of service centers across North America.



“The waste collection fleets of the future need to be completely connected in real-time, all the time. They also need to be safe for drivers and everyone in the truck’s immediate vicinity,” said Martin Demers, Business Unit Vice-President of FleetMind Solutions. “Our mission with McNeilus is to ensure a smarter and more fully connected waste collection environment. Everyone in the back-office should have access to real-time information and complete visibility into and around the vehicle, and everyone in and around the vehicle should feel safer. 2016 marked the significant first steps of our collaboration with McNeilus toward vastly smarter waste collection fleets that will benefit everyone.”



With SSV10:

· Dispatchers always know where trucks are and how routes are progressing

· Maintenance managers have remote access to trucks for live diagnostics and troubleshooting

· Drivers are better trained, feel safer and can document incidents and exceptions

· Operations can track KPIs, optimize routes and minimize costs

· Customer support staff have access to service verification information in real-time

· Sales can identify opportunities for service upgrades

· Finance can evaluate customer profitability



About McNeilus

McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc., an Oshkosh Corporation [NYSE: OSK] company, is an industry leading manufacturer of refuse truck bodies. McNeilus produces a complete line of rear load, front load, and automated side load units to augment any refuse collection fleet. Each product line offers multiple models to fit your specific needs. Through its NGEN™ CNG Systems and Service program, McNeilus designs, installs, services and supports compressed natural gas (CNG) solutions for heavy duty fleets of all types. All supported by a comprehensive, factory direct sales and service network equipped with replacement parts to bring new life to your entire fleet. For more information, go to www.mcneiluscompanies.com.

About Oshkosh Corporation

Oshkosh Corporation is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of a broad range of access equipment, commercial, fire & emergency, military and specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. Oshkosh Corporation manufactures, distributes and services products under the brands of Oshkosh®, JLG®, Pierce®, McNeilus®, Jerr-Dan®, Frontline™, CON-E-CO®, London® and IMT®. Oshkosh products are valued worldwide by rental companies, concrete placement and refuse collection businesses, fire & emergency departments, municipal and airport services and defense forces, where high quality, superior performance, rugged reliability and long-term value are paramount. For more information, please visit www.oshkoshcorporation.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the Company believes to be “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company’s future financial position, business strategy, targets, projected sales, costs, earnings, capital expenditures, debt levels and cash flows, and plans and objectives of management for future operations, are forward-looking statements. When used in this press release, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “should,” “project” or “plan” or the negative thereof or variations thereon or similar terminology are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company’s control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

About FleetMind

FleetMind Solutions is the award-winning technology leader for connected smart truck solutions for waste management fleets. FleetMind develops the industry’s most advanced fleet management solutions specifically for waste and recycling environments. FleetMind systems have been successfully installed in thousands of vehicles across North America to link waste and recycling fleet operations to their drivers and vehicles in real-time to ensure optimal productivity, safety, sustainability, profitability and customer service. FleetMind is now a member of the Safe Fleet family. For more information, visit: www.fleetmind.com. To learn about the portfolio of brands owned by FleetMind’s parent company, Safe Fleet, visit: www.safefleet.net.

