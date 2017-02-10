EMLab P&K Helps Florida Mold Testing Companies With Patent-Pending Mold Lab Reports

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company and the leading commercial indoor air quality (IAQ) laboratory in North America, reached a milestone producing more than 1,000 MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports for communities throughout Florida. Mold testing specialists in Florida and across the United States gain enhanced insights for their mold inspections through the patent-pending reports. The lab report provides better insights for outdoor mold spore levels based on the project’s zip code.



"We are proud to provide innovative solutions like the MoldRANGE™ Local Climate report for our clients in Florida and across the United States,” said Dave Gallup, EMLab P&K’s General Manager and Co-Founder. “Our Fort Lauderdale laboratory has provided reliable and consistent mold analysis and client service for more than a decade. Through MoldRANGE™, our clients gain insights from our powerful database of outdoor mold samples.”



MoldRANGE™ Local Climate reports are available exclusively to clients of EMLab P&K, the only mold laboratory that offers scientifically developed tools to help IAQ professionals with their mold investigations. To receive the enhanced report, clients only need to include the location’s zip code and an outside mold sample with their projects. The patent-pending report was developed by a team of experienced scientists and top IT experts, using the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) database of weather and geography combined with EMLab P&K’s proprietary database of outdoor spore trap samples with known zip codes. Local climate variables from NOAA include: Annual High Temperature, Elevation, Rainfall/Precipitation, and Monthly Temperature Range.



Learn more about EMLab P&K’s MoldRANGE™ Local Climate report at https://www.emlab.com/s/services/moldrange-local-climate.html



About MoldRANGE™

MoldRANGE™ is EMLab P&K’s industry-leading report that provides typical outdoor spore levels by region and time of year, based on data from over 600,000 outdoor spore trap samples, including over 180,000 samples that are categorized by zip code. MoldRANGE™ helps mold investigators make more informed judgments about what their mold data means. MoldRANGE™ provides the types and amounts of fungal spores that are typically present in the outside air by time of year and region of the country. While seasonal and geographic outdoor spore data are only one part of a complete mold investigation, MoldRANGE™ is an unrivaled tool that helps professionals better understand that portion of their assessment.



About EMLab P&K

EMLab P&K, a TestAmerica company, is the leading commercial indoor air quality laboratory in North America with over 60 service and drop-off locations across the United States. EMLab P&K specializes in analyzing air and surface samples to identify mold, bacteria, asbestos and allergens. EMLab P&K also offers USP 797 testing, PCR testing, radon analysis, and materials testing. EMLab P&K has an extensive list of accreditations and certifications from leading organizations and government agencies including: AIHA-LAP, LLC, NVLAP, CA-ELAP, Texas DSHS and other state licensing and certification programs. For more information, visit the company website at https://www.emlab.com or call 866-888-6653.