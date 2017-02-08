Outsourcing Inc. Standardizes on Oracle Identity Cloud Service

Oracle today announced that Outsourcing Inc., the leading outsourcing services for manufacturing companies, selected Oracle Identity Cloud Service, a next-generation security and identity management cloud platform that is designed to be an integral part of the enterprise security fabric.

Outsourcing is experiencing rapid growth to address the changes of its customer-base. Its sales for the period ending December 31, 2015 reached a record high 80.8 billion Yen, and it has grown by 36 percent year-after-year. Currently, the company focuses on key industries such as IT, construction, and healthcare. It has invested 43 billion Yen in mergers and acquisitions and has 31 subsidiaries in Japan and 54 subsidiaries worldwide.

In order to provide a solution to its expanding global work force, Outsourcing required a technology solution that would provide best-in-class security for employees without compromising user–experience. Additionally, the company needed a solution that could work across multiple cloud services and on-premises applications used by the group’s companies in Japan and overseas. Outsourcing needed a solution that would integrate with Oracle’s Documents Cloud Service so it could promptly operate with Oracle’s SaaS applications, applications built on the Oracle Cloud Platform, and third-party cloud services.

Oracle Identity Cloud will provide Outsourcing’s employees with Single Sign-on authentication that will allow them to access documents via the Oracle Documents Cloud tool. This will improve user experience and streamline operational management and enhance security. It will also build the technical foundation and operation of user ID management and authentication in the cloud. Outsourcing also plans to develop a collaboration with custom applications running on Oracle’s IaaS and PaaS and to establish a common ID and access management platform within group companies while sequentially deploying it to Oracle’s SaaS applications and third-party service.

“Outsourcing needed to establish an agile, secure system environment because of its expanding business through mergers & acquisitions (M&A), diversifying target industries, and growing domestic and overseas networks,” said Kinji Manabe, General Manager in Business Management Department, Outsourcing, Inc. “Oracle has a proven record of providing the best-in-class management solutions, and we are convinced that the Oracle Identity Cloud will be the foundation for the future growth of Outsourcing.”

Oracle offers a comprehensive and fully integrated stack of cloud applications and platform services.

