Tiny LDOs from STMicroelectronics Deliver Class-Leading Quiet Power for Precision Sensing

Geneva, February 8, 2017 - STMicroelectronics’ LDLN025 Low-Dropout (LDO) voltage regulators deliver best-in-class noise performance in relation to output current and footprint, generating less than 6.5µVrms noise at 250mA full load with an outline of just 0.63mm x 0.63mm.



To ensure high accuracy and sensitivity the LDLN025 is designed to supply ultra-smooth and stable voltage to precision ICs like ADCs, VCOs, or sensors. With the advantage of its small footprint, it enables space-constrained products like smartphones, smart watches, fitness monitors, medical sensors, and wireless IoT devices to support new and better functions.



The LDLN025 combines low-noise operations with a high PSRR (Power Supply Rejection Ratio) of 80dB at 120Hz. It can operate with no output filter and is stable with only two small ceramic capacitors that help simplify design and save bill-of-materials costs and board real estate. Quiescent current of just 12µA at no load, and 0.2µA in shutdown mode controlled by an external Enable pin, minimize overall power consumption and help prolong battery life in portable applications.



The LDLN025 operates with an input voltage from 1.5V to 5.5V, with typical dropout of 120mV. A selection of fixed output voltages from 1.2V to 5.0V is available.



In addition to the 0.63mm x 0.63mm Flip-Chip 4-bump package, the LDLN025 is available in a 1mm x 1mm 4-lead QFN. A 2.95mm x 1.6mm SOT23-5L package option is in development. Budgetary pricing is $0.15 for orders of 1000 pieces. Samples and selected output-voltage options can be ordered immediately, with additional voltages available soon.



For further information please visit www.st.com/ldln025-pr