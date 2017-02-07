BlueListMe Is Taking A Run At Being The Next Backpage

Creators of the brand new website, BlueListMe.com, hope to become the next Backpage.com. The front page of BlueListMe.com offers a familiar, simple and easy to navigate style, that accompanies all classified ads sites.

In recent years, Backpage.com has come under severe scrutiny from state and federal police authorities and now Congress. This has ultimately lead to the shuttering of Backpage’s adult section in the U.S.

Although, Backpage has eleven main categories, it is their adult section that’s by far the most popular. The site is truly a worldwide organization which allows adult advertising in countries on almost every continent.

The husband and wife team behind BlueListMe.com are made up of an American-expat and British native. Long time supporters of consensual adult products and services, they felt the need to fill the gap that the closing of Backpage’s American based adult section created.

The couple stated their point of view in a phone interview by saying:

“The people who were affected by the shutdown… we know some of these people. They are our friends. They’re not traffickers and they’re not being trafficked. It’s their choice and that was their livelihood. Now it’s just gone.”

So with the understanding that a lot of people have been hurt by the shutdown, the couple sought to create a site that would be a genuine and reliable alternative. They’ve tried to set up BlueListMe.com in a way that they believe will be as popular as Backpage.com yet, without the stigma.

Currently, BlueListMe.com has seven main categories including an adult section. The site is only for listings in the United States and as of right now, all ads are free for at least six months. Anyone wishing to post may do so easily and with the option of creating or not creating an account if they so choose.