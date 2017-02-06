BMW partners with the Directors Guild of America for the 69th Annual Directors Guild Awards. Jane Lynch, host of the evening, with the all-new BMW 5 Series Sedan on the red carpet.

Returning for a fourth consecutive year, BMW proudly supported the Directors Guild of America at the organization’s 69th Annual DGA Awards Ceremony on February 4, 2017 as the exclusive automotive partner. The Awards, which celebrate outstanding directorial achievement, took place at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, CA.

“BMW’s continued presence at the Directors Guild Awards not only underscores our brand’s close ties and commitment to Hollywood, but furthers our goal of being an active partner in the film industry,” said Uwe Dreher, Head of Brand Communication BMW. “From Mission: Impossible to BMW Films, BMW has a long history of working with Hollywood’s best and brightest.”

Actor Jane Lynch hosted the ceremony which was attended by some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Emma Stone, Ryan Gosling, Amy Adams, Nicole Kidman, Casey Affleck, Helen Mirren, Rooney Mara, Isabelle Huppert, Anna Chlumsky, Laverne Cox, Cuba Gooding Jr., Tony Hale, Christine Lahti, Mandy Moore, Kevin Nealon, Trevante Rhodes and Milo Ventimiglia.

Director Sir Ridley Scott (e.g. known for ”Alien“ (1979), ”Blade Runner“ (1982), ”Thelma & Louise“ (1991), ”Gladiator“ (2000), ”The Martian” (2015)) received the Guild’s Highest Tribute, the Lifetime Achievement Award for Distinguished Achievement in Motion Picture Direction, presented to him by Michael Fassbender and Billy Crudup. Orlando Bloom and Josh Hartnett, who starred in films directed by Sir Ridley Scott, also attended in his honor.

Damien Chazelle took home the evening’s most coveted price of Directors Guild of America Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film for 2016 for the film “La La Land”, which was presented to him by last year’s winner Alejandro G. Iñárritu (“The Revenant”).

The all-new BMW 5 Series had another Hollywood moment on the DGA Awards red carpet after making its big screen debut co-starring alongside Clive Owen, Dakota Fanning and Jon Bernthal in the latest BMW Film “The Escape” – an action-packed short film directed by Academy Award® nominated director Neill Blomkamp (“District 9,” “Elysium”).

The all-new BMW 5 Series sedan is the most efficient, powerful and advanced BMW 5 Series to date and will arrive at dealerships on February 11, 2017. The seventh generation features advanced driving dynamics, new technology including Gesture Control, a BMW 3D Remote Camera, remote control parking, and a host of advanced driver assistance systems. The global advertising launch campaign of the model features actor Scott Eastwood.

The DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Feature Film has traditionally been a near-perfect barometer for the Best Director Academy Award. Only seven times since the DGA Award’s inception has the DGA Award winner not won the same year’s Academy Award®.

