A New Kind of Children’s Literature has Arrived; And is Free for One Week on Amazon Kindle

“The Case of the Flying Note, A Detective Reed Mystery” is the first in a series written and illustrated by musician/teacher/artist, Alice Cotton, where young readers travel into a fantastical world of musical characters.

Unbeknownst to us, Detective Reed, a musical half rest who was trained to be a detective, becomes involved in a wild chase after Presto, a newly written note. Presto escapes from his music and Reed is called in to help find him and bring him back before the composer wakes up. Reed flies through a Forest of Rests, into thundering clouds of quarter notes, through a snoring bugle horn and into the roots of a singing flower where the South Side Music Academy resides. In one room classroom C sharps shoot arrows. In another, there is a violin making sounds like a happy baby gorilla, “HEEE HAAAW EEEEEE EEEEE EEEEEE.” When he is done, everyone laughs and applauds, including Reed and the cello next to him.

Finally the detective finds Presto in a room where A notes are meditating. It is here where Reed discovers the reason for the note’s escape and is able to help him resolve his problem. But, Reed’s way of completing the task is quite unique.

These musical stories leave readers satisfied, with all problems resolved and always musically illuminated. Humor, inventive visual imagery and unique characterizations are the strongholds of Alice’s stories. Join her in this quest to make music a part of every child’s life.

If you are the parent of a young child definitely add this book and the ones that follow) to your child’s library.

The book will be free and available for download on Amazon, February 10 - 14, 2017. Get your copy here: https://www.amazon.com/Case-Flying-Note-Detective-Mysteries-ebook/dp/B01I5RZNWE/ref=asap_bc?ie=UTF8. The book is rising in popularity for young readers and music students in the categories of Juvenile fiction, performing arts and music, education, and arts in education .

REVIEWS:

By Sherry P. Todd , president of the Oregon Music Teacher’s Asso.

“Fun, easy to read fantasy with whimsical characters who drop little musical terms and tidbits along the way. Perfect for a read out loud or middle grade 2-3-4 read alone book. I bought a bunch as gifts for adult music teachers and their students to enjoy!”

*****

By P. Goldberg , musician/artist

“Beautiful, sweet and wonderfully illustrated.”

*****

By Michelle Rae, age 14

“Great book for children and adults! Super cool illustrations! Greatly recommended!!!”

