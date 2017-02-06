Drawbridge Strengthens US Sales Leadership in Enterprise Sales Push

Drawbridge, the leading digital identity company, today announced significant changes to its US commercial team that reflect the company’s expanding focus on enterprise sales of its Cross-Device Platform and Connected Consumer Graph®. Specifically, the updated sales leadership structure now encompasses regional leadership across the company’s US regions, and resulted in the promotion of three team members:

Bryan Kingsbury will lead the Central region, including Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis as Director of Sales, Central . Kingsbury previously spent four years at Rocket Fuel where he worked closely with Fortune 100 enterprise partners.

will lead the Central region, including Chicago, Detroit, and Minneapolis as . Kingsbury previously spent four years at Rocket Fuel where he worked closely with Fortune 100 enterprise partners. Valerie Bartlett will continue to lead the Southern region, and will also take on responsibility for Central as Drawbridge’s Regional Vice President of Sales, Central & South . Bartlett has been with Drawbridge since 2015, and was previously Director of Business Development at BlueKai/Oracle, and spent five years at Quantcast.

will continue to lead the Southern region, and will also take on responsibility for Central as Drawbridge’s . Bartlett has been with Drawbridge since 2015, and was previously Director of Business Development at BlueKai/Oracle, and spent five years at Quantcast. Christina Park will expand her leadership of the Southern California region to encompass the entire West coast as Regional Vice President of Sales, West. Most recently, Christina was Regional Vice President of Platform Sales for Turn.

“Over the past five years we have built a smart, strong commercial team for our media and SaaS businesses, and as the scope and footprint of the business continues to evolve, it makes sense to also evolve the leadership structure of the commercial team,” said Dini Mehta, Drawbridge’s VP of National Sales. “Bryan, Val, and Christina are all critical members of our organization, and I know their teams’ success will only flourish under their expanded leadership roles. I want to thank these three leaders for the great contributions they have made to our business, and congratulate them on their respective promotions.”

These announcements come at a time of continued momentum for Drawbridge, with the company recently awarded a patent for its probabilistic cross-device technology, as well as being named to the 2016 Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row, and to the CB Insights AI100 list of the most promising artificial intelligence companies. Drawbridge’s expansion beyond digital marketing and advertising into enterprise SaaS applications has fueled the company’s growth in revenue, employees, and offices over the past 12 months, as the company’s total addressable market continues to expand with new digital identity applications.

