TUI UK is the first brand to sign up to Instant Ad Sync with TVGuide.co.uk

UPDATE: The mid-campaign results show that the ad has successfully synced with over 100K devices and engagement rates are 520% higher than non-sync ads.



TUI UK & I is the first brand to sign up to Instant Ad Sync on TVGuide.co.uk

TVGuide.co.uk, the UK’s number one TV listings website and mobile app, has launched a unique new TV ad syncing platform.



TVGuide.co.uk has today launched Instant Ad Sync, a new native advert which syncs with live television, on its iPhone and iPad apps. TUI UK & I will be the first partner to take advantage of Instant Ad Sync, syncing native banners with the new Thomson ‘Moments’ TV advert, in a deal booked by MediaCom.



Instant Ad Sync will use server side ad recognition technology to identify the Thomson ‘Moments’advert when it broadcasts on TV. When the app recognises a Thomson advert, TVGuide.co.uk’s new custom-built ad server will provide an immediate push to the app for a synchronised native mobile advert to be displayed in-app. The campaign will create a second screen experience for the user.



TVGuide is the UK’s biggest mobile TV guide, with over 10 million downloads and 2 million active users across its iPhone and iPad applications.



TUI’s, Marketing Manager, Nikola Roberts: “Adding the TVGuide Instant Sync to the Thomson and First Choice TV campaigns, allowed TUI to connect their TV ads to different medium, ensuring a more integrated and relevant campaign”



TVGuide.co.uk’s CEO, Chetan Damani: "We are always looking for new advertising formats that are integrated with the user journey, and our new Instant Ad Sync offers just that. There are a number of TV ad syncing products on the market but they have numerous flaws which we have resolved with our product. Using our research that 84% of our users are in front of their TV while using the app, we have created a product that syncs in real time so that a matching banner will appear on the app when ads broadcast on television. We are delighted to be working with TUI UK & I and MediaCom as our launch partners for the new format.”



About TVGuide.co.uk: TVGuide.co.uk is the UK’s largest TV listings and entertainment portal, with 3.5 million users on the web and over 2 million users across all mobile platforms. TVGuide.co.uk launched five years ago with offices in London and San Francisco.



TUI UK & IRELAND



TUI UK and Ireland is the UK’s largest tour operator with key brands including Thomson, First Choice, and Thomson Cruises as well as Crystal Ski and Thomson Lakes & Mountains. Sub brands include Sensatori, Sensimar, and Family Life, as well as First Choice Holiday Villages and SplashWorld Resorts.



TUI UK and Ireland’s airline, Thomson Airways is the UK’s third largest airline with 62 aircraft operating to over 88 destinations in 30 countries. Thomson Airways was the first airline in the UK to take delivery of Boeing’s 787 Dreamliner.



TUI UK and Ireland has a team of more than 10,000 employees and serves over six million customers each year.



TUI UK and Ireland is a member of TUI Group.



About MediaCom: MediaCom is a global media agency with a focus on marketing. In the UK, MediaCom works across a diverse range of national and international brands including Sky, eBay, TUI, Procter and Gamble and others.



